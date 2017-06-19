The Megyn Kelly Racket

It was not supposed to go this way. The Jones interview was meant to be controversial enough to boost her ratings (which have been mediocre since she joined NBC) but not so controversial that it eclipsed the interview itself. Kelly quickly ran into trouble with the most sympathetic people in America, the parents of the children slain in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, which, according to Jones’s site InfoWars, never actually happened. (Jones’s theory is that the parents faked the deaths of their children to push for tighter gun control.) Critics said Kelly should not air the interview, since it would only give Jones a bigger platform. At least one NBC affiliate boycotted airing the show.

The Jones interview was meant to be controversial enough to boost her ratings but not so controversial that it eclipsed the interview itself.

Meanwhile, Jones also called on Kelly to shelve the interview, claiming that it was unfairly edited to misrepresent his views. He spent the last few weeks riling up his fans about the controversy. On Thursday night, he pulled out the big guns, releasing secret tapes of pre-interview conversations with Kelly in which she stated, “I’m not looking to portray you as some kind of bogeyman” and promised to run the clips past Jones before airing them. Jones called on NBC to put the full unedited video on its web site, or else he would publish it.

Contrary to those who found the interview “important journalism,” I thought it was hardly worth the hype. Kelly ran through Jones’s most damaging conspiracy theories, including Sandy Hook and his defamatory accusations against the yogurt company Chobani. She also brought up Pizzagate, in which Jones claimed that the Democratic Party was running a child-sex ring out of a Washington pizzeria, Comet Ping Pong, which prompted a man to enter the restaurant and open fire. Kelly stressed the symbiotic relationship between Jones and President Donald Trump, no doubt to bolster her argument that Jones is an important figure who needs to be interrogated. In an interview with Neil Heslin, one of the Sandy Hook parents, Kelly asked if he had a Father’s Day message for Jones. “I think he’s blessed to have his children, to spend the day with, speak to. I don’t have that,” Heslin said.

