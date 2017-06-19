The Megyn Kelly Racket

Contrary to those who found the interview “important journalism,” I thought it was hardly worth the hype. Kelly ran through Jones’s most damaging conspiracy theories, including Sandy Hook and his defamatory accusations against the yogurt company Chobani. She also brought up Pizzagate, in which Jones claimed that the Democratic Party was running a child-sex ring out of a Washington pizzeria, Comet Ping Pong, which prompted a man to enter the restaurant and open fire. Kelly stressed the symbiotic relationship between Jones and President Donald Trump, no doubt to bolster her argument that Jones is an important figure who needs to be interrogated. In an interview with Neil Heslin, one of the Sandy Hook parents, Kelly asked if he had a Father’s Day message for Jones. “I think he’s blessed to have his children, to spend the day with, speak to. I don’t have that,” Heslin said.



There was very little footage of the actual interview with Jones himself, which Jones’s supporters will likely claim proves that the video was heavily manipulated. And indeed the positive reviews Kelly has received were likely the result of the fact that Kelly reportedly drastically recut the show at the last second to address concerns.

Ultimately the controversy reveals less about Jones than it does about how the world continues to stoke Kelly’s reputation as an “intrepid gal reporter.” Her fencing with Trump during the campaign brought her great acclaim, with Kelly being hailed as the “new gold standard in American journalism.” Then she took a stand against Roger Ailes, becoming the most prominent member of a small army of women who had accused the former Fox News head of sexual harassment. She wrote a bestselling memoir, Settle for More, that cemented her reputation as a kind of hard-charging role model for women.

This was a remarkable turnaround for a person who made her name preying on white people’s fears about black people. Remember, this is the same person who once said that a black teenage girl who was slammed to the ground by a police officer “was no saint”; that student protesters who got pepper-sprayed were just getting hit with a “a food product, essentially”; and that it is a “verifiable fact” that Santa Claus is white. She consistently downplayed the issue of police brutality against minorities, was obsessed with claims that the New Black Panther Party was intimidating white voters, and called Black Lives Matter “obviously beyond the bounds of decency.” These all tapped into the conspiracy theory mindset that Fox News had excelled in popularizing. It was no surprise that, in the tapes he leaked, Jones himself can be heard saying, “I’ve always been a fan of yours until everything happened.”

Her elevation to respectability could only have happened with Fox News as a toxic backdrop. (The fact that her interviewing a conspiracy theorist has raised more backlash than all of her racist comments at Fox News put together is very telling.) Ditto her reputation as a feminist. As Jia Tolentino put it in the New Yorker, “She was a diamond partly because her company was so rough.” At Fox News, with Ailes and Trump looming over the network, Kelly was a veritable bra-burner without having to do much at all. Many of her signature Megyn Kelly moments came when she pushed for the rights of women in the workplace, such as when Mike Gallagher called Kelly’s maternity leave a “racket” and she invited him on her show to excoriate him. Even Gawker lauded it as a “momentary feminist triumph.”