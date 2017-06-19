Putin’s Pro-Trump Plot Has Backfired Spectacularly

The current wave of protests in Russia, by far the largest since 2011, should give Putin the most pause. Driven by young Russians on social media, these protests bring to mind the populist enthusiasm of Bernie Sanders’s rallies, especially when opposition leader Alexei Navalny rants about Russia’s “corrupt billionaire class.” There is little doubt that these Russians, contemptuous as they are of Russian state media, have seen the massive anti-Trump protests in America and are feeling emboldened.

Putin may be hoping that Trump’s troubles in America will convince the Russian people that American democracy is in disarray. But there is another narrative that might prevail: that a democracy, led by a free press, may be able to hold power accountable. Should Trump resign or be impeached—or simply be cut down to size by Congress—this will only reinforce that Western democracies are functioning, and that with enough resistance, those who abuse their authority can be taken down to size.

One has to wonder if Putin still believes his gamble with Trump was worth the effort. He may have thought he was helping to elect an American puppet, but it turns out he’s not holding the strings. Instead, Putin seems to have pulled off the nearly unthinkable—pushing a historically partisan and divided Senate to come together for a lopsided 98-2 vote in favor of sanctions. Trump’s election was supposed to bring chaos and discord, but at least when it comes to Russia, the U.S. and Europe are moving toward consensus. And Putin, alone again on the world stage, has only himself to blame.