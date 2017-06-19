Putin’s Pro-Trump Plot Has Backfired Spectacularly

But earlier fears of a dramatic shift in U.S. foreign policy, driven by Trump’s isolationist rhetoric and friendliness toward strongmen, are not panning out. Trump stacked his national security and foreign policy teams with establishment picks who have largely stuck to conventional Republican positions: punitive policies against Russia, Cuba, and Iran; cooperation with China on deterring North Korea; more troops in Afghanistan, and more bombs in Syria.

It seems Putin may have misjudged just how powerful our presidency is. Even more so, he seems to have severely misjudged the power of the American media, which is determined to overturn every rock with regards to the Russian hacking story. Back home, Putin is used to receiving far more favorable press—and when Russian media doesn’t fall in line, he simply shuts them down or finds ways to change the subject.

But the subject stubbornly refuses to change in America, and is getting worse by the day. The domino effect since the Russian hacking revelations—starting with national security advisor Michael Flynn’s firing, then Comey’s, and now the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller—have not only forced Republicans to double-down on their anti-Russia rhetoric, but have even forced the president to abandon any hopes for a Russian reset, for fear of corroborating the collusion narrative. As defiant as Trump can be, even he must realize that any overture toward Russia now will be viewed as suspect.

Putin’s troubles are hardly limited to the U.S. Trump’s election and Brexit were supposed to herald a new era of nationalism and isolationism in the West. Instead, pretty much every election this year, from the Netherlands to France, has seen a backlash to the popularity of far-right parties that presumably would be more favorable to Putin.

The current wave of protests in Russia, by far the largest since 2011, should give Putin the most pause. Driven by young Russians on social media, these protests bring to mind the populist enthusiasm of Bernie Sanders’s rallies, especially when opposition leader Alexei Navalny rants about Russia’s “corrupt billionaire class.” There is little doubt that these Russians, contemptuous as they are of Russian state media, have seen the massive anti-Trump protests in America and are feeling emboldened.