What Did Al Jazeera Do?

Launching a credible, Arab-language news network that was neither foreign-run nor a government mouthpiece was central to this plan, though critics are always quick to note that editorial independence is suspect when the Emir is signing the checks. Al Jazeera was formed in 1996 from the remnants of a failed BBC-Saudi endeavor to start an Arabic-language news channel. When Saudi censorship proved unacceptable to the Brits, the Qataris swooped in, hiring 120 laid off BBC journalists and broadcasters, staffing up with locals, and giving the network what was intended to be a one-time loan of $137 million to get things going. Within two years, it was watched all across the Arab world, distinguished by its taste for controversy and its willingness to give airtime to figures who had historically been censored, including Israelis, members of Hamas, and—in a move that enraged both the Saudis and Americans—Osama bin Laden. It introduced panel-style shows to the region: one of the most popular programs featured a well-known Islamic cleric who fielded calls on “everything from extramarital sex to suicide bombing,” and incurred the wrath of conservatives by declaring that the Koran did not prohibit fellatio.

Al Jazeera was accused, respectively, of being anti-Western, pro-Israel, Islamist, pro-Iraq, anti-religious, and funded by the CIA. It was also enormously popular. By 1999, when the channel began 24-hour broadcasting, it had twelve international bureaus and employed over 500 people.

After 9/11, the network gained prestige and made an enemy out of the Bush administration by regularly broadcasting interviews with Bin Laden and footage of American airstrikes in Afghanistan, where it was initially one of the only international channels with a camera crew on the ground. When Colin Powell asked Emir al Thani during a visit to Washington if Al Jazeera could “tone down” the coverage of the Afghan war, the Emir displayed his knack for PR by making this request public. As the American public’s support for the war began to wane, the network’s credibility rose, though its revenue did not. While Al Jazeera was expected to be profitable within five years of its launch, it was hindered by Saudi and Kuwaiti pressure on advertisers, the prevalence of illegal satellite dishes in the Middle East, and the network’s tendency to provoke regional governments into blacklisting it. In 2001, Al Jazeera borrowed an additional $130 million from the Qatari government to keep the lights on, and to prepare for the launch of an English-language channel.