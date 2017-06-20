What Did Al Jazeera Do?

The golden days of TV news were over, and Doha had not yet gotten the message.

By the time I got there, much of the early optimism had waned, and my colleagues would refer darkly to the arbitrary machinations of Doha (the Qatari capital) or the employees who had left for greener pastures. Many had been lured from prestigious and progressive publications with the promise of creating the news network they wanted to work for, only to be disappointed by an arcane bureaucracy whose mandates arrived in cryptic bilingual emails. (Our internal newsletter was called Tawasul, which can be translated as “a position of power due to one’s proximity to the king.”) Reporters and editors were in the early stages of unionizing, and I awkwardly interrupted many furtive conversations in the hallway before figuring out what was going on. Despite the mood, there were perks. My team had no budget constraints (nor an actual budget), editors were encouraged to pursue substantive stories, and we were overseen by a boss who quoted Gramsci at staff meetings. Uptown, at the 34th street TV headquarters, the stakes were higher and the turmoil heavier.

In An Unlikely Audience, Youmans, an assistant professor of media at George Washington University, offers a forensic account of why the endeavor tanked, contrasting the failure of AJAM’s TV station with that of AJ+, the network’s digital media channel, which has prospered as a producer of youth-oriented viral news videos. (AJAM’s website gets almost no consideration, which more or less reflects how it was treated by management.) Unless you are a serious Al Jazeera Kremlinologist, this book is not for a general audience. It makes frequent use of terms like “glocalization” and approaches its subject through the concept of “port of entry,” which, as far as I can tell, is the notion that companies are shaped by the places they choose to set up shop. Still, Youmans’s research is impressive, and it is to his detriment that “clusterfuck” is not part of the accepted vocabulary of media studies.

There are few late-breaking surprises in AJAM’s story—the network’s problems were evident from the beginning. AJAM came into existence on January 2, 2013, when Doha announced that it had purchased Al Gore’s Current TV network for half a billion dollars. For Al Jazeera, the deal meant readymade bureaus in New York and San Francisco (the latter would become the laboratory for AJ+) and access to sixty million viewers, in other words, an instant foothold in the American market. For Al Gore, the deal was a golden parachute out of a rapidly failing business endeavor, as TV was quickly losing ground to Internet streaming services, and cable companies were attempting to ward off the threat by packaging together even more channels, effectively watering down the offerings. The golden days of TV news were over, and Doha had not yet gotten the message.

Though Al Jazeera had been fondly nicknamed the “terror network” by the Bush administration, company officials refused to tweak the name or logo.

The Current TV arrangement was followed by months of lawsuits and infighting with skittish cable companies, which resulted in concessions such as the agreement that no TV content could be featured online—effectively partitioning AJAM’s channel and website. Doha also turned a blind eye to the company’s negative associations in the U.S. Though Al Jazeera had been fondly nicknamed the “terror network” by the Bush administration, company officials refused to tweak the name or logo to assuage its stateside audience. This obstinacy likely had the effect of alienating (and inflaming) potential viewers. While sitting in a park several weeks ago reading An Unlikely Audience, a man noticed the cover and started opining on Al Jazeera’s strategy of exporting extremist ideology. When pressed, he confessed that he had confused the network with Al Qaeda.

The network went live eight months and 900 new hires after January 2, and did so without much of a plan, or a sense of how it was expected to interact with existing Al Jazeera structures. While AJ+ benefitted from the sandbox-experimentation culture of San Francisco (and a ten-hour time difference with Qatar), AJAM was hidebound by the sober traditionalism of TV newscasting, which was becoming more outdated by the day, and a vexed relationship with Doha. Though HQ was hands-off at first, problems arose when editorial agendas began clashing with AJE, and as seasoned American producers found themselves having a hard time adjusting to the perspective of their new employer.

The best parts of An Unlikely Audience capture these problems succinctly: Youmans recounts a conversation in which a producer tells him that the network would not know whether to lead with “a report of a massive attack that leaves many casualties in Syria or a Texas shooting that kills three Americans,” suggesting that contrary to AJE journalists, “those trained in U.S. news organizations appeared conditioned to think ‘American lives are more important.’” Similarly, while many Western news organizations promoted the perspective of the home country, Al Jazeera took a more decentered approach, encouraging correspondents to present the viewpoint of wherever they were reporting from.

The most interesting wrinkle behind all these problems, however, was that Al Jazeera did not need to be profitable. The network, like the BBC, is more of “a state, public broadcaster than a private, commercial, profit-maximizing company,” meaning that it could theoretically exist off the largesse of the Emir. While it claimed to aspire to financial independence, Doha defined success in terms of influence, rather than profit, and exerted minimal effort in finding advertisers. Unlike other U.S. networks, which would commonly dedicate fifteen-to-seventeen minutes of ad time per hour, AJAM sold just six. This put it in the strangely luxurious position of “being uncompromising in journalism… to the point of being anti-commercial,” which, in turn, made it less relevant to viewers and less appealing to cable companies seeking to bring in large audiences. (Only in America does the lack of a profit motive raise suspicion.) Over time, problems escalated. Nasty lawsuits emerged in which top network officials were accused of anti-Semitism, discrimination and sexism. High-level female employees began resigning en masse. By 2015, big changes were in order.

To paraphrase Tolstoy, all dysfunctional companies are dysfunctional in their own way. (To wit: the “Al Jazeera controversies” Wikipedia page is thousands of words long and subdivided into fourteen different country sections.) In New York, things took a noticeable turn for the worse in the fall of 2015, several months after Doha sacked the Jordanian former-management-consultant and replaced him with a prosaic Brit with TV-anchor hair. In a last-ditch effort to consolidate the network, the new CEO announced plans to move website employees to the 34th Street office, a maneuver that required desk-sharing and seating journalists in the hotel basement and uncomfortably close to the bathrooms, as there was no extra space. Following a complaint to the health department, about a dozen employees (myself included) were left in the Hudson Street offices pending the results of an asbestos and bedbugs investigation, which was where we stayed until everything folded. The last several months of Al Jazeera America saw a slow parade of scandals.

In November, the New York Times revealed that Al Jazeera’s general counsel, the former president of Def Jam Recordings, had been practicing law without a license. He vanished soon thereafter, though reportedly remained on the payroll. Several weeks later, The Intercept reported that Doha had geo-blocked an op-ed by a Georgetown University law professor condemning Saudi Arabia’s plans to execute more than 50 alleged terrorists on a single day. (The piece was later reinstated, and it is worth mentioning that Doha never explicitly prohibited journalists from covering particular issues, though self-censorship was certainly a factor.)

The tragicomic story of Al Jazeera America would be more amusing if it weren’t for all the good journalism it produced.

The coup de grace came two days after Christmas, when Al Jazeera’s Investigative Unit—a six-person team headed by an American ex-marine known for promoting the controversial theory that Yasser Arafat was poisoned with radioactive polonium—released a documentary accusing more than half a dozen professional athletes, including NFL star Peyton Manning, of illegal doping. The story relied on a single source, a former intern at an Indianapolis clinic, caught bragging on a hidden-camera recording. He denied everything in a YouTube video the day before the story was published. Several of the athletes sued, the piece was widely panned, and AJAM, which had been suddenly instructed to run the story, incurred the wrath of media critics and the general public. Seven months later, the NFL cleared Manning of all doping charges and the quarterback went on to lead the Broncos to a Superbowl victory. By then, Al Jazeera America had been off the air for three months, and most former employees were looking for work.

The tragicomic story of Al Jazeera America would be more amusing if it weren’t for all the good journalism it produced. As major networks were competing over access to celebrities and exclusive quotes from politicians, the website routinely covered issues of domestic poverty and inequality, racism and environmental injustice; it sent reporters all over the world to dig into underreported subjects, and spent thousands on lavish multimedia projects and images from world-class photographers. This was at times admittedly anti-commercial, but nobody else was running front page pieces on the elections in Burundi or the refugee crises in Myanmar. We won awards for our coverage of Native Americans, which was a standalone beat, and ran story after story on the riots in Ferguson and the effects of coal mining in West Virginia.

There wasn’t, and isn’t, any American news outlet like it. While the organization was conceived to further Qatari influence, in New York it was an earnest leftist agenda that emerged, propelled by the impulse to cover issues routinely overlooked by profit-driven outlets. Should Qatar concede to shut down Al Jazeera, it will be abandoning many headaches and a long legacy of poor choices, but also this tradition, which is worth preserving and honing as international media outlets struggle to find their footing. That DNA still exists in AJ+ and AJE. As for the AJAM TV channel, I can’t say. I never watched it.