Searching for Justice for Samuel DuBose

The prosecution called on the testimony of video analyst Grant Fredericks, who narrated the video frame by frame for the jury. Fredericks showed that, without a shadow of a doubt, Tensing had not been dragged by DuBose’s car. Alicia Napier, a young mother who witnessed the encounter firsthand, claimed that she heard the gunshot, and only then did DuBose’s car start accelerating down Rice Street, before it crashed through a guard rail and came to a rest against a utility pole. This contradicted Tensing’s contention that the car had already begun moving before he fired.

Fredericks showed that, without a shadow of a doubt, Tensing had not been dragged by DuBose’s car.

The police who backed up or investigated Tensing left more room for ambiguity. Officer Philip Kidd, who had reported to the scene to assist Tensing and who initially said he had seen Tensing get dragged by the car, backed off those claims, just as he had in the first trial. When grilled by Tieger as to why he had changed his story, Kidd said that he had seen Tensing “moving with the vehicle” and that he “wasn’t going to sit there and argue” with Tensing about whether he had actually been dragged. Investigating homocide detective Sgt. Shannon Haine, a witness for the prosecution, poured cold water on the prosecution’s case during a cross-examination from Mathews, saying, over Tieger’s objection, “I thought I was looking at an officer-involved shooting where its action may be determined to be justified based on the events surrounding the actual shooting.”

The defense offered its own video expert, James Scanlon, a retired Ohio cop with no training in analyzing crime scene videos, and a “forensic animator” named Scott Roder who was ultimately barred from presenting an animated simulation of the events that had been prepared by his firm. As in the first trial, Mathews tried to insinuate that DuBose was a drug dealer and a deadbeat who, if not fully deserving his demise, instigated enough reasonable fear in Tensing to present just cause for his grisly killing. Although unable to mention it himself, he coaxed Dr. Karen Looman, chief deputy coroner of Hamilton County, into revealing that DuBose had $2,620, a pack of rolling papers, and two small baggies of marijuana in his pockets at the time of his death.