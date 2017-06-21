How the Pill Made the American Economy Great

Research has definitively established that the higher the female fertility rate, the lower women’s chances of working in paid jobs. It’s a lot harder to find and hold down work if you have multiple children to care for. Up until the 1960s, women tended to drop out of work once they hit their prime childbearing age.

That’s particularly true if you aren’t even able to control how many children you have and when. While the FDA approved a birth control pill in 1960, widespread use didn’t really get going until the late 1970s, after state laws were relaxed regarding who could actually obtain it. By 1973, nearly 70 percent of married women used the pill, which climbed to about three-quarters in the late 80s, where it has stayed since.

Every American business benefits from the size and strength of this country’s economy, at least some of which is thanks to women who popped the pill and got a job.

The economic effect of that change was enormous. Once women started controlling their own bodies, and their fertility rates fell, their employment rates skyrocketed. Research by economists Claudia Goldin and Lawrence Katz has found that, starting around 1970, the pill played a big role in women graduating college more frequently and marrying later. Both of those changes allowed them to have careers. Women were freed up to seriously pursue education and paid work without the risk that an unexpected baby would stop them in their tracks.

“The pill directly lowered the costs of engaging in long-term career investments by giving women far greater certainty regarding the pregnancy consequences of sex,” the authors write. This was true especially for professional careers like law and business that require extensive training. Why begin a law degree if a child could easily interrupt it? The authors found that more than 30 percent of the increase in women holding these jobs was thanks to the pill.

Another paper gets even more specific: Legal access to the pill before women turned 21 both increased how many women were in the labor force as well as how much they actually worked. Access to the pill reduced the likelihood that a woman would have a baby before the age of 22 by 14 percent. That, in turn, increased young women’s labor force participation by 7 percent. The women who first had legal access to the pill because of their states’ laws worked 650 more hours than their peers who only got it later.