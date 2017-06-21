Queen Elizabeth doesn’t seem too keen to meet Donald Trump.

The Queen’s Speech, the official opening of the British Parliament, usually mentions state visits that have been planned for when Parliament is in session. But one such visit was conspicuously absent from today’s speech: Donald Trump’s visit, which was planned for this summer after Prime Minister Theresa May extended an invitation in January on behalf of the Queen. While the Queen said that she and Prince Phillip “look forward to welcoming their majesties King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain on a state visit in July,” Trump’s visit was never mentioned.

The prospect of Trump coming to Great Britain has stirred controversy and protest, especially after he misquoted and criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan following the London Bridge attack.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Khan later called for Trump’s invitation to be officially rescinded—a position held by many of his fellow Britons. In February a petition to withdraw Trump’s invitation gained more than 1.8 million signatures, spurring a debate in Parliament over the issue.