Queen Elizabeth doesn’t seem too keen to meet Donald Trump.

At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is "no reason to be alarmed!" — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2017

Khan later called for Trump’s invitation to be officially rescinded—a position held by many of his fellow Britons. In February a petition to withdraw Trump’s invitation gained more than 1.8 million signatures, spurring a debate in Parliament over the issue.

And it seems that Trump understands how much he’s disliked. He reportedly told May earlier this month that he wanted to postpone the trip if it would cause mass demonstrations. However, the White House denies that the subject ever came up on the call.

Both the White House and Downing Street insist that the president’s invitation remains unchanged, just that the date has yet to be confirmed. But with Theresa May barely able to keep the ship steady, it remains unlikely that either government will want to rock the boat.