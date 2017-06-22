The Old Problems of New People

NEW PEOPLE By Danzy Senna Riverhead Books, 240 pp., $26

The novel opens with Maria being entranced by a dark-skinned, unable-to-racially-pass poet at a reading. You might think that this spellbinding moment is the genesis of an affair. Instead, we realize that Maria is watching this performance with Khalil and her future sister-in-law, Lisa. The undercurrent of this story is not about Maria’s identity as a wife, but rather about coming to terms with her racial identity and all the trauma she harbors around it. Maria believes her blackness can be reinforced through TV shows, hairstyles, music, and food—she doesn’t seem to grasp that blackness can exist beyond these things. Her obsession with quantifying and defining her own blackness leads down to an emotional spiral. In an odd scene, a trip to a Scientology church puts Maria face to face with an interrogater, who asks, “Can you remember a time when you were really real?” She breaks down.

No matter how many Different World episodes she watches or how many times she perms her hair to look like Whitney Houston’s, Maria is never at peace. Her mother believes that this is just the inevitably plight of a light-skinned person, and she’s not entirely off-base. With Khalil, her life will be safe and comfortable, but easy. Their trajectories are too privileged, too set in stone. All she has to do is put one foot in front of the other and together, she and Khalil will enter into a polite happily ever after, with a New York Times wedding feature to boot. But she’s floundering. She cannot finish her research on the Jonestown Massacre, which seems like a symbol of Maria’s internal darkness. At least 75 percent of the Peoples Temple members were black, while the core leadership of the cult was white. Its “messiah,” a white man named Jim Jones, incited his followers to commit “revolutionary suicide” and the primary victims were black women. But originally, the Peoples Temple, which was founded in 1955, had been a radical project influenced by Marxism and the utopian ideals of the New Left. The black women who died in Jonestown were people who had wanted to work toward a better world, but ultimately yielded to the deadly force of white authority. It was, in a sense, a failed experiment of a mixed race utopia. And herein are echoes of Maria’s conundrum: How can she really be liberated if the foundation of her relationship with Khalil is based off of their light skin? This fascination is reinforced when they are approached to be a part of a documentary, New People, about people who blur racial boundaries in order to usher in a new era, a new race. Khalil and Maria are going to be the focus of the narrative even though their story—of passing, of racial ambivalence, of conflicted identity—isn’t new.

There is a long history of light-skinned African-Americans forming exclusive communities among themselves. Throughout the 20th century, if you were darker than a brown paper bag, you could not access certain social clubs, sororities, fraternities, or churches. In 1790, the light-skinned free black men of Charleston, South Carolina created the Brown Fellowship Society, a funeral organization for black men that acquired proper burial grounds, supported widows, and educated surviving children. Besides light-skinned or “brown” men, only dark-skinned men with naturally straight hair were allowed to join. Perhaps as retaliation, darker-skinned men led by Thomas Smalls created The Society of Free Blacks of Dark Complexion in 1843. It wasn’t until after the Civil War that the Brown Fellowship Society expanded to women and those of darker complexion irrespective of hair texture and changed its name to the Century Fellowship Society. There was also the Bon Ton Society of Washington, D.C,. and the Blue Vein Society of Nashville; you had to be light enough for someone to see the spidery veins on your wrist in order to join the latter group.