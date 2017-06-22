The Unrealized Visions of Frank Lloyd Wright

How many buildings have been designed but never built? Countless cities, whole extra urban universes. Every time a sketch or a blueprint is scrunched up and thrown in the bin, it’s like a wrecking crew has razed it. But in the ghostworld of imaginary structures, every unbuilt building stands.

A new show at the Museum of Modern Art collects the drawings (and a few three-dimensional objects) from the archive of Frank Lloyd Wright—the architect with the best brand-name recognition in America—on the occasion of his 150th birthday. Being a celebrity, however, did not guarantee that Wright’s visions would be built. The show is full of gorgeous places that never came into existence. Strange houses, buildings designed around hexagonal units and arranged on the diagonal.

Wright designed 532 buildings that were made, and about the same number again that never were. His career spanned seven decades. His personal life was beset by chaos. He left his first wife Kittie, then in 1914 his partner Mamah Cheney was murdered alongside six other people by a domestic worker named Julian Carlton. His second wife, Miriam Noel, was a hopeless morphine addict. His third marriage, to Olgivanna, seems to have been all right. Wright famously said that, “not only do I fully intend to be the greatest architect who has yet lived, but fully intend to be the greatest architect who will ever live.” Walking around this show, a beautiful edifice built of the flotsam and jetsam of a long career, one realizes that even a man like that didn’t always get his way.

Wikimedia Commons.

In the late 1920s and 1930s, Wright made three houses that defined his “organic style”—Graycliff, Tallesin West, and Fallingwater. Wright’s ideas about organic form are among his most influential legacies. He began using the word “organic” as early as 1908, although he never really articulated it into a slogan (as his mentor Louis Sullivan had done with his own mantra, “form follows function”).