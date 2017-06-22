Donald Trump took a victory lap last night. It might be the last one he takes for a long time.

The president was feeling himself last night. Scheduled to speak for 30 minutes at a campaign rally in Iowa, he raved for over an hour, declaring that he was working on legislation to block immigrants from receiving welfare for five years (that legislation already exists and was signed by Bill Clinton); that the GOP victories in special elections in heavily Republican districts were proof that “all we do is win, win, win” (Trump’s approval rating is currently sitting at 36 percent); that his cabinet is full of millionaires because he doesn’t want a “poor person” as commerce secretary; and that The Wall the United States will construct on its Mexican border will be made out of solar panels (I don’t even know what to do with the last two).

It felt like a return to the campaign trail, because it was. Trump ranted about the “witch hunt” against him and argued that his administration was being undermined by the pesky “resistance,” not by his own self-defeating incompetence. It was the kind of message you expect from Trump, especially given his lack of major accomplishments—and the incredible unpopularity of the major accomplishment that may be coming this summer, the American Health Care Act.

Trump didn’t talk much about the health care bill moving through the Senate, except to insist that it will pass. That was likely no accident.