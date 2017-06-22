Donald Trump took a victory lap last night. It might be the last one he takes for a long time.

Trump didn’t talk much about the health care bill moving through the Senate, except to insist that it will pass. That was likely no accident.

Trump framed his administration’s woes as being the product out-of-touch elites who want to rob his voters blind. This is most likely the kind of pitch that Mitch McConnell and many Republicans will make going forward, especially if they’re able to pass the AHCA. To overcome the fact that they will have taken away health care from millions of people, and raised its costs for millions more, the GOP will try to drive voters to the polls by playing to grievances and cultural resentment. They will combine this with unimaginable Super PAC spending, which we saw in all four special elections in 2017. GOP turnout in Georgia’s special election suggests this might not be a bad bet.

But the AHCA was not much of a factor in Georgia’s special election. Whether or not it passes, it will be the biggest issue in the 2018 elections, just as Obamacare was the biggest issue in the 2010 elections. Trump and Republicans might be able to sweep it under the rug now, but they won’t be able to do that once the Senate’s bill is finally made public.