Republicans are lying about Medicaid.

While it’s true that Medicaid takes up nearly half of Louisiana’s state budget, what Kennedy declines to note is that a majority of that money comes from the federal government. After Louisiana’s governor accepted Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion last year, federal funding for the program went up from $5.9 billion to $8.3 billion. The Times-Picayune reports: “In total, around 74 percent of Louisiana’s Medicaid program is funded with federal dollars. This means that reducing the Medicaid program doesn’t necessarily produce savings that could be shifted to other state priorities such as higher education, the TOPS scholarship program, or road construction.”

What it would mean is kicking off the 408,000 Louisianans who have already gained health insurance through the expansion and the 200,000 more who are projected to enroll next year. One estimate projects the total number of Louisianans who will be insured through Medicaid to be 1.7 million by next year, or one in three, up from 1 million in 2008.

If we were to be very charitable to Republicans like Kennedy, we would note that Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion eventually phases down federal funding to 90 percent by 2020, meaning that states will have to pick up a bit more of the tab. But Kennedy is trying to make the case that his state’s Medicaid spending is crowding out funding for other programs now. That is simply not the case.