Bernie Sanders is keeping his eye on the ball.

While his Republican colleagues on Capitol Hill finally released their secret health care bill on Thursday morning, the Vermont senator was across town, delivering a remarkable speech about the need to “preserve American democracy and oppose the current drift toward authoritarianism that I believe President Trump represents.”

Speaking at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a foreign policy think tank in D.C., Sanders listed the ways Trump is undermining vital American institutions: trying to delegitimize the electoral system by lying about millions of illegal votes, undermining the independent judiciary by slamming “so-called judges,” and engaging in “unprecedented and vicious attacks on the media.” Trump’s cries of “fake news,” he argued, are an attempt to condition Americans to disbelieve all information from the press. He reminded his audience of what Republican Representative Lamar Smith said earlier this year: “Better to get your news directly from the president. In fact, it might be the only way to get the unvarnished truth.”