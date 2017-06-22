Here’s proof that the secret Republican “health care” bill is really a millionaire tax cut bill.

This is perhaps the most significant tell:

There is no reason to make a tax cut on capital gains/dividends *retroactive* unless your purpose is to shovel money to rich people. pic.twitter.com/gc1142AnB0 — Seth Hanlon (@SethHanlon) June 22, 2017

The economic-growth argument for cutting capital-gains taxes is that taxing investment gains at a lower rate than other kinds of income creates an incentive for people to save and invest and thus grow the economy. In other words, the non-greedy justification for cutting capital gains taxes is all about the future. A retroactive cut spurs nothing, because it essentially refunds taxes already paid by the wealthy for gains they already realized. The reason there’s a give-money-to-rich-people provision in a bill called the “Better Care Reconciliation Act” is because it’s a millionaire tax cut bill dressed up as a health bill. Practically the only people taken better care of under its terms are people who already have it extremely good in life.