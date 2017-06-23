The Making of an Antislavery President

On September 18, 1858, Abraham Lincoln avowed that “I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races.” Lincoln wanted nothing to do with the abolitionists. At that moment, Lincoln was running for the Illinois senate seat, against the proslavery Democrat Stephen Douglas, but he ran on almost the identical platform in his successful bid for president two years later. Douglas tried to smear Lincoln as an abolitionist on account of his well-documented opposition to slavery. Lincoln, a Republican, made a modest antislavery proposal central to his platform: He would respect each state’s constitutional right to maintain slavery where it already existed, but he would oppose slavery’s expansion into federally-controlled western territories.

LINCOLN AND THE ABOLITIONISTS: JOHN QUINCY ADAMS, SLAVERY, AND THE CIVIL WAR by Fred Kaplan Harper, 416 pp., $28.99

Though Lincoln is remembered as the Great Emancipator, it is easy to forget that he won the presidency on a platform that not only opposed immediate emancipation, but also endorsed white supremacy. In deference to slaveholders, he pledged to uphold the Fugitive Slave Law of 1850, which forced the federal government to help slaveholders retrieve escaped slaves. He even promised anxious white northerners that he would oppose giving free blacks equal rights: “I am not nor ever have been,” he said in his 1858 speech, “in favor of making voters or jurors of negroes, nor qualifying them for office, nor to intermarry with white people.” Recovering Lincoln’s racial politics, as well as his “excruciatingly slow” embrace of immediate emancipation—the abolitionist agenda he spent a life-time avoiding—is the central aim of Fred Kaplan’s Lincoln and the Abolitionists: John Quincy Adams, Slavery, and the Civil War. Kaplan, an accomplished biographer of Lincoln and John Quincy Adams, covers well-worn territory. But he argues that it is particularly relevant now because of the deep racial prejudices that divide us still.