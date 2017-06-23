There’s a Health Care Lesson for Republicans in the Shooting of Steve Scalise

With some modest, but important exceptions, the Senate and House versions of Trumpcare are designed to do the same things. “From what I understand, their bill tracks in many ways along the lines of the House bill,” House Speaker Paul Ryan told reporters Thursday. “I think that’s very good.”

This is Ryan’s somewhat bloodless way of admitting that the Senate health care bill would force millions of people—disproportionately old, poor, and sick people—off of their health plans to finance a huge, regressive tax cut. The House bill would uninsure 14 million in the first year alone. It is nearly a mathematical certainty that some of those people will end up getting shot, or hit by buses, or diagnosed with cancer, and incurring enormous health care bills, just like Scalise. Unlike him, none of them are likely to have their own dedicated security details, but the more important differences are that their lives will be destroyed, and they will be likelier to die.

The cruel irony is that when the Alexandria shooting occurred, Republicans were far enough along in secret health care negotiations that, in their zeal, they might end up further victimizing one of their own. The House and Senate Trumpcare bills gut protections for people with pre-existing conditions in different ways: the former by allowing insurers to price gouge sick people; the latter by allowing insurers to exclude the treatments sick people need from covered benefit schedules, creating adverse selection. Both would destabilize insurance markets for people with pre-existing conditions in at least some states. The Senate bill does not exempt members of Congress, and House Republicans have gone on record with the promise that Trumpcare will apply to them, too.

We don’t know if Scalise’s recovery will take years, or if he will need chronic care when he gets through rehabilitation. Hopefully the answer to both questions is no. But it’s dreadfully easy to imagine that if a Republican health care bill becomes law, Scalise will ultimately be uninsurable under its terms, leaving him exposed to the long-term costs of his injuries, and to the costs of other ailments that might befall him between now and when he becomes eligible for Medicare.

It is painfully obvious that Republicans would like to pretend that the issues raised by the Alexandria shooting and by their health care repeal efforts don’t overlap at all. It is just as obvious that the health and financial security of people they don’t know, or who aren’t independently wealthy, isn’t of concern to them as public officials. But a recurring theme of conservative politics in America is the discovery of empathy when consequences of right-wing policies hit home. The best thing that could possibly come of Scalise’s shooting wouldn’t be some fleeting moment of political unity. It would be pulling Republicans back from the brink of trading American lives for tax cuts.