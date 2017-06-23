Can we no longer idly imagine dystopia? Do we now have a moral responsibility to see which machinations of the present are enacting our worst fears?

One of Blood Drive’s most thought-provoking missteps comes from its determination to recreate the hallmarks of dystopian worlds, but without the context that summoned them forth to begin with. The show’s main plot kicks off when Arthur (Alan Ritchson), a by-the-book cop, stumbles across the celebrations marking the start of the annual Blood Drive, a race undertaken by drivers whose cars run on human flesh. He’s discovered, and forced to become a racing partner to Grace (Christina Ochoa), an outlaw driver whose sexuality the writers have chosen to express by making sure she’s licking a lollipop at all times. (In a futuristic wasteland where gas costs $2,000 a gallon, how much is hard candy?) The Blood Drive itself is presided over by a master of ceremonies named Julian Slink (Colin Cunningham), who’s a little like Mad Max’s Toecutter, a little like The Running Man’s Damon Killian, and a lot like the emcee in Cabaret, which depicted its own form of dystopia—the rise of the Third Reich. “To the queer and the strange, in the crowd and on the stage” Slink announces at Blood Drive’s kickoff, “to the violent, the malevolent, and those seeking a grave: welcome home.”



Blood Drive feels most alive—and least like a collage of older stories—in scenes of the giddy crowds that watch the race. Dwelling on the spectator’s perverse joy, Blood Drive hints at that unique longing that animates the most haunting dystopian narratives: The longing we feel to see society disintegrate around us, and to see what would happen to us in the aftermath. Dystopian narratives, after all, rarely depict the destruction of civilization itself. Instead, the story begins after the fact, and often lets us imagine what fun we will have playing in the wreckage of the world. John Carpenter’s Escape from New York gives us a future in which Manhattan Island has become an enormous and entirely unsupervised penal colony, but also takes visible pleasure in imagining an abandoned city, creating villains who patrol the ruined streets in chandelier-bedecked art cars, put on all-inmate can-can shows, and, in the case of Harry Dean Stanton’s character, move into the New York Public Library. Blade Runner tells a whole shadow narrative through billboards and neon: We know Los Angeles has somehow become a place where an entire skyscraper is used to broadcast a Japanese-language commercial featuring a Geisha swallowing a birth control pill, but we can only imagine how.

Dystopia allows us to see not just beautiful ruins, but the strange cross-cultural bonding that can occur when society as we know it no longer exists. Dystopia is queer time, in Jack Halberstam’s formulation of the term: an experience of life in which there is no established order of events, particularly with regard to relationships, and therefore perhaps more room for intimacy. A dystopia’s potential for unexpected trauma can be matched by its potential for fostering intimacies that would, in another society—in any society—be impossible. Dystopian stories afford us this comfort, and perhaps it is for this reason that we continually seek them out, even when they are capable of cutting us so close to the bone.