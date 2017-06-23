Is Donald Trump the Last Line of Defense for Obamacare?

Another path may be through Trump himself. While he has stated repeatedly that he wants to repeal and replace Obamacare, he has also gotten in the way of his own message by insisting that a reform bill does things these bills do not do, most notably lower costs, increase coverage, and not kill lots of people. If the bill does pass the Senate and some form of it ultimately ends up on the Resolute Desk, the calls for Trump to veto the bill will be deafening. He will also have to contend with the fact that signing the bill as is could very well cost him his job in 2020.

Congressional Republicans have apparently concluded that repealing Obamacare is worth the political costs. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell can look at the four special elections in 2017, which were all won by Republicans, and argue that a combination of negative partisanship and an influx of super PAC money may be enough to withstand the liberal mobilization that will follow the repeal of Obamacare. They can also cynically continue to blame Obamacare for whatever horrible things are happening in the market, claiming it has nothing to do with their legislation.

The gist: Rs will say that any problems with HC come November 2018 are the aftershock of Obamacare. Vote for Rs, who will keep fixing it! — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 22, 2017

This would seem too clever by half, but it’s better than the alternative, which is running on the merits of the AHCA. Just as Trump has continued to run against Hillary Clinton, he and other Republicans will continue to run against Obamacare. The suffering the AHCA will cause will in effect be its own political reward.

