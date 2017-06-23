Is Donald Trump the Last Line of Defense for Obamacare?

President Donald Trump’s position on repealing and replacing Obamacare has been all over the place. After the House narrowly passed the American Health Care Act in May, he and the chamber’s Republican leadership celebrated in the Rose Garden. Trump declared it an “unbelievable victory,” despite the fact the ball he was spiking was still on the 50-yard line. Then six weeks later, Trump told the Republican senators who were crafting their own version of the bill that the AHCA, which would uninsure some 24 million people, was “mean.” He reportedly urged them to create a “more generous” alternative.

This schizophrenic messaging is characteristic of Trump’s entire presidency, but it’s particularly relevant to his approach to health care. There’s evidence that Trump’s numerous promises on the campaign trail about health care helped propel him to victory. While many voters were skeptical of the GOP’s position on the issue, Trump’s appeals were surprisingly liberal. He promised “insurance for everybody.” He said that there would be “no cuts to Medicaid,” that “no one will lose coverage,” and that “nobody will be worse off financially.” In a memorable exchange with Senator Ted Cruz in February 2016 during the Republican primary, he insisted that, unlike his heartless conservative rivals, he would not let people “die in the streets.”

The message was clear: Voters might think that the GOP’s approach to health care was cruel, but Donald Trump was not a normal Republican.



The bill that the Senate unveiled on Thursday—the Better Care Reconciliation Act—is cruel. If enacted it will result in people—particularly lower-income and middle-class people—paying substantially more for substantially less coverage. The bill’s $800 billion in Medicaid cuts would result in an unprecedented transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich. Experts that looked at the House’s bill projected that it would directly lead to thousands of people dying every year, and the Senate’s bill will likely do the same. If Trump signs this bill, people will die in the streets.