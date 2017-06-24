How Culture Became the Main Fault Line in American Politics

Parties take a while to catch up to their voters, because party leaders tend to give up power reluctantly—they want to hold on to how things used to be because that keeps them in power. The struggle with Trump transitioning the Republican Party to being a more populist, more ethnographic-nationalist party is that there is no intellectual infrastructure or policy infrastructure to implement the vision that Trump ran on. He certainly doesn’t offer it himself. What you’re starting to see now is how some folks on the right are wrestling with what it means to put forward a vision that fits in this nationalist, populist framework. As that vision expands to eventually take over the party, what you’ll also see is an exodus from the party of more traditionalist Republicans.

Do you see continued friction between this older party infrastructure and Trump’s electorate?

The Republican Party is very much a party in transition now, as it’s caught between the remnants of an older policy vision that no longer fits and the electorate that it now represents. Presumably there’s going to be some backlash when voters who were excited about Trump in the primary—precisely because he filled a void within the Republican Party—see him put forward policies that are antithetical to the policies that he promised. Maybe he can get away with that because these voters have rejected the Democratic Party on cultural and identity grounds, but I suspect they will continue to want the Republican Party to be the party that Trump promised it would become.