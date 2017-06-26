For some reason Donald Trump can’t stop talking about “collusion.”

The president is notorious for his habit of projection. In his latest tweets from yesterday and this morning, he took this predilection to an extreme, angrily accusing both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama of “collusion.”

In the case of Clinton, she’s apparently guilty of colluding with her own party:

Hillary Clinton colluded with the Democratic Party in order to beat Crazy Bernie Sanders. Is she allowed to so collude? Unfair to Bernie! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2017

With Obama, there is the murky suggestion that he colluded with the Russians by not doing to enough to stop Russian interference in the 2016 election: