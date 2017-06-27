Arundhati Roy Has Reinvented the Social Novel

In the midst of this, Roy counters with a sympathetic take on ritualistic sacrifice practiced in Islam. Anjum raises a goat with great affection and tenderness that is to be offered up on the holy festival of Eid. “Love, after all, is the ingredient that separates a sacrifice from ordinary everyday butchery,” she says. Anjum’s character arc is perhaps the book’s triumph, and one wishes Roy had not strayed from her to address a multitude of other social issues manifested in other characters and storylines. Any injustices of Indian society that can’t be embodied in Anjum’s story are represented by a motley crew of characters that populate her universe. In this regard, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness stands in stark contrast to The God of Small Things: The novel’s politics are aggressively present. This might be to the edification of her readers, but it is not always to the benefit of the story.

That’s not to say that Roy is an uncritical observer of the Indian left. For the most part, the novel is set in Delhi, and Roy explores the city’s new wave of dissent, centered around the Jantar Mantar—an ancient observatory where civil protests are authorized. Roy describes a circus of protestors, setting up shop for their various causes at the Jantar Mantar. She does not paint every protest with same brush—like those seeking delayed justice for the Bhopal Gas tragedy, for instance, are portrayed sympathetically—but she points to the personality cult that some of the leading activists furnish around themselves. Roy is wary of activists she considers deceptive—like those who are aspiring politicians, or journalists who engage in a kind of showmanship that Roy calls “performative radicalism.” Interestingly, the author’s activism has been viewed through a similar lens, with critics on both the left and right calling her insincere, self-righteous, or “performative” in her concern for India’s marginalized.

Another major storyline deals with the contentious question of Kashmir. This story is told through the character Tilo, who looks conspicuously like Roy herself: both are educated, both are political, and both have Syrian-Christian mothers. Tilo finds herself involved in the Kashmiri separatist movement. Her world is full of young idealists negotiating their politics and beliefs with the realities of life in Kashmir, which is beset by a vile government bureaucracy and the rise of rabid radicalism. Roy paints a picture of a dystopian Kashmir ravaged by human rights abuses and the cooption of the resistance by violent organizations. The author paints a grim picture of the brutality inflicted on Kashmiri civilians by the Indian army. There is no ministry of utmost happiness here: Anjum’s sanctuary house in the graveyard is a place of redemption and acceptance, but in Kashmir, we find only funerals.