Arundhati Roy Has Reinvented the Social Novel

Lately, the novelist Arundhati Roy has been receiving death threats. Last month, the popular Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal took to Twitter to condemn her support of Kashmir’s bid for azadi (autonomy) from the Indian state. In his tweets, Rawal, who is also a Member of Parliament, said that Roy should be tied to the bonnet of an Army jeep as a human shield to protect the armed forces in Kashmir. The actor’s comments about Roy were reinforced by droves of nationalist supporters on social media, who echoed the threats. He seems to have made the comments after reading a bogus interview on a fake news site that misquoted Roy. But his Twitter rant was perhaps prescient, as Roy’s second novel, The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, will almost certainly rankle India’s nationalist establishment. Roy’s return to fiction after two decades cements her long-running disapproval of Indian policy, particularly in Kashmir, and it’s a stance that has come with consequences: The threat of being branded a traitor whenever she writes, thinks aloud, or makes a public appearance has become the defining feature of Roy’s career.

Roy has been a challenge to the Indian state ever since she won the Booker Prize for her debut novel, The God of Small Things (1997). In her subsequent career, writing anti-establishment non-fiction, she’s railed against India’s injustices: the inequitable distribution of wealth born of capitalist enterprise, for instance, and the enduring ills of the Hindu caste system. Roy’s idealism fits snugly with her unabated dedication to the others of Indian society—from tribal Maoists to Kashmiri rebels to Dalits (untouchables) to slum-dwellers. She writes from the cracks of the Indian democracy, prying them open with unforgiving resolve in her attempt to reveal a deeply fractured nation.

Over the two decades since the publication of The God of Small Things, Roy has also earned her stripes as an activist, spending a night in jail on charges of sedition, camping out with the guerrilla Maoists in Chhattisgarh for a few days, and being treated like a pariah by political elites and the privileged class. Roy’s radicalism is at odds with the nationalists’ support of free market economics and Prime Minister Modi’s ambitions for rapid economic growth. Her relentless agitations frustrate their narrative of India’s emergence as a formidable force in the new world order and question the spoils of India’s rich and the newly empowered Hindu nationalists. Roy’s crusades are validated by the various social injustices that are emergent under the pretext of economic development under Narendra Modi’s India—she’s right to rail against these injustices. But Roy never quite passed muster as a non-fiction writer: She lacks the cogency to make best use of the journalistic form. Her true talent was always in fiction.

The Ministry of Upmost Happiness, the highly-anticipated follow-up to The God of Small Things, was 20 years in the making. It’s an ambitious fictional treatment of the author’s political discontents. At its heart, the novel is an ode to the outcasts of India, highlighting the betrayals of a society that holds them in contempt, and the many ways that society has failed its minorities and marginalized communities. Almost every character in the book is a product of oppression, subject to the whims to corrupt political forces and the tyranny of Hindu nationalism.