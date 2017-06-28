Maartje Wortel Has Mastered the Art of the Aphorism

GOLDFISH & CONCRETE By Maartje Wortel Das Mag Uitgeverij B.V., 49 pp., $1

Wortel is an award-winning Dutch writer who, at 34, has already written two novels and two short story collections. With Goldfish & Concrete, she compacts a story of birth, death, family, fate, and heartbreak into a slim fifty-nine pages. To summarize: An unnamed narrator grieving her mother’s death and dealing with the loss of a lover (“you”) reflects on her father’s charismatic and inimitable worldview, combing over decades of his anecdotes whose lessons reflect back on her own current sense of loss. Scattered throughout are musings on the mating rituals of bees, craquelure (the hairline fractures in a glaze), the existential nature of computer games, and tree roots—all of which are seeds of imagery to later reap in metaphor. Driving us through is the narrator’s voice: cynical, addictively funny, and at times endearingly sincere. She’s the type of person you’d be happy to sit with for an afternoon at a café, commenting on the people going by.

The writing is tightly spun and surprising. Sentences are filled with tonally polar images: “When I was old enough, my mother not yet dead and the tunnel under the station not yet built, I moved from one side of the tracks (a train passing sounds like a kettle just before it boils) to the other, the rails forming a fault line between the past and present.” A mother’s death and tunnel construction lean into each other, one clobbering the seriousness out of the other’s ordinariness, and vice versa. In another passage, her father, sitting on the grass in a city park, thinks, “Here relationships were broken off or began, ducks were fed.”

Wortel rightly gives the narrator’s father—vivacious, tearful, lying, philandering, and verbose—the most page space for his stories and counseling, which she treats with equal parts admiration and skepticism. Of why he left his first wife and married the narrator’s mother: “He’d rather fall down with the right one than stand up straight with the wrong one. And of course my mother felt welcome, just like all the others did.” Of his temperament: “Sometimes he says he can’t take the smell of spring … or the way certain women step onto their bicycles, a little awkwardly. Then he’ll say: ‘I’m a mollusk. I almost can’t take this.’” Inspired to develop a fire escape plan from their house after drinking too much whiskey, he hangs a rope out the second story window, grabs hold, jumps, and slides down into the garden while gripping the rope “overly anxiously,” burning his hands. “I couldn’t think of a more fitting image to sum up his personality,” the narrator reflects. “My father was able to burn his hands without a fire.”