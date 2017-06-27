Donald Trump is treating Fox News like it’s state TV.

On Monday, three CNN employees resigned after the network retracted a story that alleged that Trump adviser Anthony Scaramucci was on the radar of the Senate Intelligence Committee for meeting with the chief executive of a $10 billion Russian investment fund. According to CNN, the piece was published before it had been properly vetted by an executive editor and the network’s legal team.

Conservative media has unsurprisingly taken this morsel and run with it, holding it up as proof that the mainstream media is out to get Trump and that non-conservative media outlets are “fake news.” On Tuesday morning, Trump did what he does every morning: Watch Fox News, get worked up about it, then tweet:

Wow, CNN had to retract big story on "Russia," with 3 employees forced to resign. What about all the other phony stories they do? FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

Fake News CNN is looking at big management changes now that they got caught falsely pushing their phony Russian stories. Ratings way down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

So they caught Fake News CNN cold, but what about NBC, CBS & ABC? What about the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost? They are all Fake News! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2017

This morning Trump also retweeted Fox & Friends four times, and retweeted Fox News anchor Eric Bolling promoting his book Drain The Swamp, which was published today.