Conservatives’ Excuses for Kicking Millions Off of Health Care Don’t Make Any Sense

Trump and GOP officials contend that the CBO, for all its accounting prowess, is very bad at economic modeling. Which is why they allegedly bungled their impact analyses of the Affordable Care Act, and why their impact estimates of Trumpcare should be discarded, at least with respect to its coverage loss forecasts.

This petty and demoralizing attack on the aptitude of the CBO’s staff economists is the preferred spin of Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, White House spokespeople and others. It’s also nonsense.

The CBO, of course, didn’t know when they completed its initial work on the ACA that the Supreme Court would allow states to opt out of the law’s Medicaid expansion. So its early scores of the law read strangely in hindsight. But the main thrust of the Trump administration critique is that the CBO predicted more people would be buying plans in state-based insurance exchanges than they are today. This is true—but all it proves is that the CBO was wrong about which health care systems (the small-group market, the employer-sponsored insurance market, etc.) the newly insured under Obamacare would be distributed between.