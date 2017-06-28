Trump Is Getting Pummeled for His Cruel Health Care Plan

A populist attack on Trump might not have worked in 2016, even if Clinton had tried. Trump succeeded in part because his contradictory rhetoric allowed voters to see in him what they wanted. For populists, there was certainly enough red meat about economic isolationism and preserving social programs to make him appealing. As president, though, Trump can be held accountable for his campaign promises—specifically his repeated vow not to cut Medicaid. Trumpcare is nothing if not a massive cut to Medicaid, which may explain why less than 40 percent of Americans approve of the plan.

The unpopularity of Trumpcare is creating an opening for Democrats. “In a polling memo circulated by the Democratic group Priorities USA,” the Associated Press reported on Tuesday, “Democrats say they have seen a significant shift in the last two months in the number of people that believe the president sides with the wealthy and big corporations over average Americans. Democrats plan to turn that message into a prominent sales pitch for their candidates and surrogates, and could make it the theme of ads as well.” Guy Cecil, the chairman of Priorities USA, told AP that the shift was particularly notable among voters who had moved from voting for Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016, with health care as the key wedge issue. “The reason that health care is so powerful is because it directly affects people’s lives and there’s a clear trade-off: You’re giving tax cuts to the rich; you’re taking health care away from everybody else.”

An NPR poll released Wednesday is another encouraging sign for Democrats. Trump’s disapproval rating is at a record high, and while “his base hasn’t abandoned him,” his “support has eroded with independent voters.” NPR reported that “there are some warning signs for the president among some of his key demographic groups. Only 52 percent of white, non-college educated Americans approve of the job he’s doing, though just 37 percent disapprove. And that is higher than most other subgroups. More worrisome for the president, among older Americans, 60 and up, he’s underwater—47 percent disapprove, while 43 percent approve.” Trump, of course, won white, non-college educated voters and those over 60.

Senator Elizabeth Warren clearly believes many of these voters can be won back to the Democratic Party. As the Wall Street Journal reports, she’s campaigning for her 2018 re-election in working-class towns in Massachusetts where Trump did well last year. And she’s doing so by amping up the populist rhetoric with causes like a national health insurance system. “President Obama tried to move us forward with health-care coverage by using a conservative model that came from one of the conservative think tanks that had been advanced by a Republican governor in Massachusetts,” Warren said last week. “Now it’s time for the next step. And the next step is single payer.”

Trumpcare is such a fiasco that Democrats can afford some flexibility in their health care policies. Left-wing firebrands like Warren can push for single payer while centrist Democrats argue for mending and expanding Obamacare. This is a national debate that’s worth having, an immeasurably more valuable one than the current debate. Nor would it distract from the stark difference between the two party’s positions: While all Democrats want to increase health care coverage, Trump and the Republicans are deliberately trying to take it away from more than 20 million Americans. If voters empower the Democrats to stop or reverse the Republican plan, they’ll also be empowering Democrats to go even further to achieve universal health care in America.