Trumpcare Is a Giant Slush Fund

That has eroded TANF’s ability to hand out checks to poor people, what people typically think welfare is. The number of people enrolled has dropped by nearly two-thirds, fueled in part by the incentive for states to help fewer people and keep the savings for themselves. Any actual cash benefits people can get are now worth less than they were in 1996. They leave a poor family below the poverty line.

On top of all of this, just as TANF allows states to take unused funding and direct it elsewhere, the Senate bill appears to let states do the exact same thing to Medicaid, the health care program for low-income and disabled Americans. If they opt to get Medicaid funding through a block grant, the bill would allow them to take any excess funding that they don’t need to deliver care and put it toward “roads, bridges, stadiums, or any other item or service.”

It’s not hard to see, then, what states would likely do with the powers the Senate wants to grant them. They could simply request to use federal health care dollars for other programs or projects that are more pressing. They could attempt to whittle down their Medicaid programs and use the leftover money for other purposes. But that will mean hollowing out care for their residents.

There are other lessons that could be learned from welfare reform that have clearly gone unheeded by congressional Republicans. Both the House and Senate bills propose putting a cap on federal Medicaid spending. But after TANF was block-granted, and Congress simply started handing states a fixed pot of money, the value of that money has fallen 36 percent. It’s another factor that prods states to simply serve fewer people and give them less help.

Both bills also allow states to impose work requirements on Medicaid. This was a huge feature of welfare reform: Democrats and Republicans alike were obsessed with the so-called welfare queen, a woman who supposedly refused to get a job and had more children to collect bigger benefits, living off the government dole. Despite this figure being a fiction, the legislation included a strict requirement that recipients either have a job or actively be seeking one.

While some people left the program and got a job, particularly during the economy’s boom in the late 1990s, the work requirements have been far more likely to increase hardship. In Maryland, most people who were kicked off for failure to meet them had either no job or very little work a year later. The same pattern held true in a number of other states: The people who were pushed off the rolls were less likely to have work than those who weren’t sanctioned. Instead, a rising number of people are simply going without any work or cash assistance at all.

Adding a work requirement to Medicaid would almost certainly do the same thing. Most recipients already either work or live with someone who does. But many of them work in low-wage jobs that either don’t offer health insurance or don’t offer coverage that the recipients themselves could afford. Those who don’t work, meanwhile, usually have good reason: a disability, an illness, or the need to care for a family member with one. Sanctioning these people for a failure to work will only hurt, not help, them.

The dismal CBO report has now led some Republican senators to balk. Perhaps they might slow down and think about all of the ramifications of the legislation they’ve whipped up virtually overnight.