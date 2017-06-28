Trumpcare Is a Giant Slush Fund

We don’t have to speculate what the outcome will be, however. Welfare reform has been a two-decade-long experiment in what happens when states can use federal funding for nearly anything they want. It has been nothing less than a disaster for the poor.

In 1996, Congress reformed the cash welfare program, which now goes by the name Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. The legislation changed the structure of welfare from cost-sharing, where states and the federal government shared the burden of rising cost, to a block grant. Part of that bargain was that Congress also handed much of the authority over how the programs get implemented over to the states, with incredibly limited oversight.

TANF’s core purpose is to give either cash or work supports to low-income Americans. But after welfare reform, states could use any money that didn’t go toward cash benefits for virtually anything they wanted. And they have since used the funding for lots of other, unrelated projects. One way they can do that is by simply using TANF money to pay for an existing poverty- or work-focused program and then use the freed-up funding for other initiatives. Others have been able to shift the money around to plug budget holes or cover other activities. They easily justify it because no one is really watching.