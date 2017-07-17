Trump’s invocation of debt as a justification for austerity is oddly evocative of the fiscal crisis that gripped New York City more than 40 years ago, a moment that seems to have shaped his thinking deeply. In the early 1970s, back when young Donald was busy running the outer-borough apartments his father had built, the city had fallen on hard times. A recession, white flight, and the loss of industry were making it tough for the city to pay for its impressive array of social services, including public hospitals and libraries, cheap mass transit, and a citywide university system. In the spring of 1975, when banks refused to continue marketing the city’s debt, New York turned to the federal government for aid. But the city was stonewalled by the administration of Gerald Ford, who counted among his advisers Alan Greenspan (fresh from the circles of Ayn Rand) and Donald Rumsfeld.

The suggested cuts outline a vision of government based on the notion that the state should stand aside so businessmen can work their magic.

For these rising conservative stars, New York’s debt crisis was an opportunity to teach the country a lesson about fiscal responsibility. The possible risks of bankruptcy—for the city, state, even the federal government—seemed less important than bringing New York to heel. The administration’s disregard for the dangers of default led to the famous Daily News headline, “FORD TO CITY: DROP DEAD.” (The paper recently revived the line when Trump withdrew from the Paris accord as “TRUMP TO WORLD: DROP DEAD.”)

Ford eventually consented to provide the city with short-term federal loans—but only if it agreed to downsize. New York was forced to slash more than one-fifth of all municipal jobs, through steep cuts to police, fire, sanitation, and schools. It closed several hospitals, along with many clinics. In the spring of 1976, after the City University of New York ran out of funds and had to shut down before exams were completed, the system began to charge tuition for the first time. Ford and his conservative acolytes had succeeded in forcing the city to renegotiate the social contract.