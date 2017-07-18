Back to Work

The federal government could allow cities and states to determine which jobs are most needed in their communities. Flint might prioritize rebuilding its water system, while Fort Lauderdale could deploy more home health care aides to assist the elderly. A federal jobs program could preserve public lands in Wyoming, install broadband in East Los Angeles, and build affordable housing in New Orleans. Schools could get teaching aides; poor neighborhoods could get grocery stores. The government could provide universal, affordable childcare so more parents could work. The New Deal even employed artists to write plays and paint public murals.

Above all, providing jobs to every American would strengthen the entire economy. When a recession hits and the private sector shrinks, the newly unemployed could simply get public jobs that benefit their communities. Families wouldn’t have to go on unemployment benefits, and payroll taxes would continue to flow into local, state, and federal programs. And when private employers got back on their feet, there would be an army of well-trained workers on the lookout for new opportunities.

The idea of a guaranteed job faces some tough opposition—and not just from free-market zealots and corporate profiteers. A similar but competing proposal has been floated by some prominent thinkers: providing every citizen with a universal basic income, no strings attached. Like a jobs guarantee, the UBI would offer Americans a baseline of financial security and protect families during economic downturns. It would also enable employees to take creative risks and fight back against America’s culture of overwork.

In an ideal world, a UBI and a jobs guarantee could coexist, with a guaranteed basic income alleviating the worst poverty and giving those who can’t work a modicum of relief. But the current UBI proposals don’t go far enough to provide a complete substitute for a jobs guarantee. For one, most plans focus on giving each American $10,000 or less—leaving many far below the poverty line. And with the government supplementing incomes, private-sector employers can keep doing what they’re already doing: offering crappy, low-paying jobs.

The other danger of a UBI is what it would destroy. Many of the most prominent supporters of a universal income—from libertarians to Silicon Valley types to the former head of the Service Employees International Union—see it not as a supplement to America’s tattered safety net, but as a complete replacement for all social services. Charles Murray, co-author of the notorious The Bell Curve, argues that a UBI would eliminate the need for Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, food stamps, housing assistance, and “every other kind of welfare and social-services program.” A jobs guarantee, by contrast, would reduce the need for the safety net without replacing it outright.

A jobs guarantee won’t solve everything, of course. For one thing, it will make it even easier for Republicans to smear Democrats as big-government socialists looking to jack up taxes to pay for inefficient federal giveaways to the poor. A jobs guarantee comes with a pretty big sticker price: Under the CAP proposal, the government would need to spend $158 billion a year just to cover wages. If you add in benefits and administrative costs, the total soars to $670 billion a year. But as with universal health care, the steep upfront price would be largely offset by savings in other government programs, and by the added economic activity that would come from full employment and decent wages.

Then there are the neoliberals to contend with. The Democratic centrists who ran from McGovernism, and who ridiculed Bernie Sanders for advocating a free college education for all Americans, will do their best to shoot down any plan for guaranteed jobs. But those voices of caution are quieter now than before Trump took office. Today, Democrats aren’t positioning themselves as the champions of incrementalism—they’re spoiling for a fight. And as they look to rebuild the party after the fiasco of 2016, they have no choice but to go big. Voters don’t want a “new bargain for a new economy,” or tax relief for small businesses. They want a decent job with decent pay. And Democrats—if they are bold enough to support a jobs guarantee—can give it to them.