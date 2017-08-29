Thin fish bones arranged on the bone plate, a bracelet
Blushing after wine and high sun
The Buddhist nun, like a tipped glass, emptying through the mouth
Smell of shadows in both March and October
Solitude and coarse wanting, wedged stubbornly
The railway conductor’s face, blank as the underside of a river
Paper gown at the gynecologist’s office, onion skin, easy to part
Unhurried, the knife against the vegetable or the meat
Astonishment of being left and of choosing to leave
Alike, Yet Not Quite
