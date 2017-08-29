Thin fish bones arranged on the bone plate, a bracelet

Blushing after wine and high sun

The Buddhist nun, like a tipped glass, emptying through the mouth

Smell of shadows in both March and October

Solitude and coarse wanting, wedged stubbornly

The railway conductor’s face, blank as the underside of a river

Paper gown at the gynecologist’s office, onion skin, easy to part

Unhurried, the knife against the vegetable or the meat

Astonishment of being left and of choosing to leave