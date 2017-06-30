Trump Desperately Wants a “Win.” That’s Why He Should Reject Obamacare Repeal.

There is a hitch in the above poll: Eight in ten Republicans said they support repealing Obamacare, and “close to a third say the law should be repealed even if a replacement health care plan isn’t ready yet.” But the poll also asked, “How important is it to you that lower-income people who became eligible for Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act continue to be covered by Medicaid?” Almost three in four Republicans said it was “very” or “somewhat” important to them. Here, we see that the warring impulses within Trump are mirrored by the party’s base: They hate everything Obama has done, but also believe poor people with health care shouldn’t have that health care ripped away from them.

This is the destructive power of negative partisanship. By defining themselves only in opposition to Democrats, rather than through a positive policy agenda, the Republicans have painted themselves into a corner. Obamacare repeal was their main campaign promise for the better part of a decade, and now that voters have handed them the power to gut the law, they feel obligated to do so—rather than, say, implementing a health care reform plan that uses conservative principles to expand insurance coverage.

But Trump has never felt obligated to keep his own promises, let alone his party’s. One of the few benefits of his rise to power—including his defeat of Senator Ted Cruz in the primary—was exposing the GOP base’s disregard for the small-government ideology embraced by the likes of Ryan and the party’s donor class. An analysis last year from the liberal think tank Demos found that non-donor Republicans opposed the party’s austerity agenda, including the Ryan budget and the Bush tax cuts. Trump is also, if nothing else, a salesman, and diehard Republicans almost always buy what he’s selling. In arguing for the GOP to drop Obamacare repeal, he could say he wants to work instead on creating jobs and tightening the nation’s borders. He could even claim that he was “saving” health care for more than 20 million Americans, against the wishes of the party establishment he hates. It’s hard to imagine the base siding with Ryan, who’s less popular than Trump among Republican voters.

Then there’s the question of whether Obamacare repeal would hurt the GOP in next year’s elections. Enten and Bacon wrote that “strong disapproval of the bill far outruns strong approval of it. In other words, enthusiasm—one driver of turnout in the 2018 midterms—will likely be running against the bill. Obama signed a somewhat unpopular health care bill into law in 2010, and then watched his party’s House majority get wiped out a few months later, in part because of that health care vote. And the GOP bill is more unpopular than Obamacare was at the time of its passage.” Why would Trump want to risk losing the House over an issue he’s not even that passionate about?

With health care behind him, Trump would be free to move on to priorities that are more central to his political identity. On Inauguration Day, NPR noted that Trump has been consistent on a few key issues for as long as he’s dabbled in politics: “Common themes include his view that trade wasn’t fair, that the world has long laughed at America and countries have taken advantage of U.S. generosity while refusing to pay their ‘fair share’ for all the U.S. does globally.” He’s similarly maintained what The New York Times in 1999 called a “firm” commitment to immigration restriction, and his racist law-and-order rhetoric dates back at least to 1989, when he placed a full-page ad in the New York Daily News calling for the death penalty for the Central Park Five. In other words, while the president has long held many reprehensible views, depriving millions of health insurance was never a priority. Why stake his legacy on it?

Throughout this legislative process, Trump has been rightly ridiculed by pundits, Democrats, and even members of his own party for lacking a basic understanding of health care. “When asked if the president understood or had a solid grasp on the important facets of the Senate or House incarnations of repeal-and-replace, one official—who works closely with the president on health-care policy, replied initially with a few moments of light chuckling—before answering ‘not to my knowledge,’” The Daily Beast reported on Wednesday. Yet there are moments when he seems to understand the issue better than any Republican in Washington. The president was right to call the House bill “mean,” and on Wednesday, in a meeting with dozens of Republican senators, he reportedly made “an off-note remark at the top of the meeting that it could be ‘OK’ if the GOP’s repeal effort failed.”

That remark, if true, is especially stunning given the president’s obsession with winning. “Maybe,” Senator Bob Corker hypothesized to Politico, “he’s making the statements in the way that he is to condition [people] in the event it doesn’t happen.” Or maybe Trump is beginning to realize that, in this case, true victory would come in the form of failure.