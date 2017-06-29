Did the GOP actually promise to repeal Obamacare? Yes and no.

Over the same seven years, Republicans also promised, in deceptive and vague terms, that they would replace Obamacare with something much better—something that would both lower costs and expand coverage. Paul isn’t wrong that, in the simplest terms possible, the GOP’s single-most important promise over the last four election cycles has been a repeal of Obamacare. But it also leaves quite a bit out, namely that repeal was only part of what they promised and that it was arguably the least important part. Trump’s message on health care was to make it better.

The problem that Mitch McConnell is running into—which is not much different than the one that Paul Ryan ran into when the AHCA failed to pass the House—is that these factions are irreconcilable. You can’t split the difference, philosophically speaking, between someone who wants a full repeal of Obamacare and someone who wants to preserve the Medicaid expansion. All you can do is to throw money at people in the hopes that tens of billions of dollars to fight opioid addiction can paper over seemingly intractable divisions.

The fact that McConnell has decided to give this bill another two weeks (at least) of life suggests that he believes that this is possible. If he thought the Senate bill was dead, there’s no reason to believe he wouldn’t just let it die in a floor vote this week. And no one in contemporary politics is better at this than McConnell, which is something that should terrify Democrats. But the problem is that the pledges Republicans have made over the last seven years aren’t as simple as Paul makes them out to be—and right now the bill they’re pushing contradicts most of them.

