Andrew Cuomo calls a state of emergency for the MTA, which is in a state of emergency because of Andrew Cuomo.

Earlier this month, in a completely meaningless PR move, Cuomo requested “control” of the MTA so that he could fix it, an attempt to obscure the fact that he already controls the MTA. The only upside to this move was that it resulted in this amazing Gothamist headline: “Cuomo, Who Controls The MTA, After Denying He Controls It And Asking To Control It: ‘Who Knows’ Who Controls The MTA.”

In response to the growing pressure, Cuomo on Thursday declared a state of emergency for the system, committing $1 billion to the MTA Capital Plan and ordering the MTA chairman to provide a reorganization plan for the agency within 30 days. But if past is prologue, New Yorkers will want to see results before commending Cuomo for taking action to “fix” the subway. Cuomo also complained about the fact that subway riders “tweet nasty things about me all day,” which, true.

EVERYONE: Fix the subway



GOV CUOMO: We hear you! Our new ‘Limo Lane’ helps real New Yorkers get driven to their Connecticut homes faster — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) June 27, 2017

In his announcement, Cuomo stated that the “current state of decline is wholly unacceptable.” Naturally, Cuomo did not acknowledge that he has been perfectly content with this state of decline for quite some time.