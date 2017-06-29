Trump’s energy speech was powered by B.S.

So, I see his point. It wasn't well known. But the oil/gas industry was figuring it out -- and the @wsj was reporting it. https://t.co/dq7GiqiVas — Russell Gold (@russellgold) June 29, 2017

Time cover Apr 2011. It was known, and being reported in the general media. pic.twitter.com/2wENO3Y2iZ — Tom Overton (@thomas_overton) June 29, 2017

“As you all know, I approved the Keystone XL pipeline and the Dakota Access Pipeline in my first week,” he said. “Thousands of jobs.” But Trump did not approve either pipeline. Rather, he signed memos aimed at speeding both approvals. TransCanada’s approval process is still ongoing, and the Dakota Access Pipeline did not receive its final permit until early February. Second, those “thousands of jobs” are temporary—the Dakota Access Pipeline creates only 40 permanent jobs, while Keystone XL creates only 35 permanent jobs.

Trump bragged about how nobody opposed his pipeline decisions. “I though I’d take a lot of heat—I didn’t take any heat,” he said. “I approved them, and that was it. I figured we would have all sorts of protests, we didn’t have anything.” This is hilariously false; more than 200,000 people participated in the People’s Climate March in April, one of the tenets of which was opposition to the Keystone and Dakota Access Pipeline. Protesters also surrounded the White House the day after Trump issued his pipeline executive orders.

And they surrounded the White House while Trump was there. And Trump later flew over the crowd in Marine 1. https://t.co/vbDBuGv16Q — Sierra Club (@SierraClub) June 29, 2017

Trump also took credit for an increase liquified natural gas exports, which, as Amy Harder of Axios notes, President Barack Obama was responsible for.