Trump’s energy speech was powered by B.S.

The president spoke Thursday about the future of U.S. energy policy, and began by smugly reminiscing about the days when everyone said the U.S. was going to run out of oil and natural gas. “But we now know that was all a big, beautiful myth,” Trump said. Then he proceeded to push one big, beautiful myth after another.

He said America has “extraordinary energy abundance,” which is something “we didn’t know of even five years ago and certainly ten years ago.” That’s not quite true, as the Wall Street Journal’s Russell Gold noted on Twitter. Industry saw the enormity of U.S. natural gas reserves as far back as 2006, and by 2011 the mainstream media was reporting on this abundance of reserves.

“As you all know, I approved the Keystone XL pipeline and the Dakota Access Pipeline in my first week,” he said. “Thousands of jobs.” But Trump did not approve either pipeline. Rather, he signed memos aimed at speeding both approvals. TransCanada’s approval process is still ongoing, and the Dakota Access Pipeline did not receive its final permit until early February. Second, those “thousands of jobs” are temporary—the Dakota Access Pipeline creates only 40 permanent jobs, while Keystone XL creates only 35 permanent jobs.