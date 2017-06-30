The Heartless Tradeoff at the Heart of Trumpcare

As little as President Donald Trump understands about health policy, and as comfortable as he is peddling nonsense, there is one sense in which he has been more clear-eyed and forthright about the GOP health care repeal effort than most Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Trump likes to claim, without reference to the bills working their way through Congress or to any specific priorities of his own, that he wants to sign a health care law that has “heart.” But in an aside at a rally in Iowa last week, Trump gave explicit shape to this euphemism by telling the audience, “I said, ‘Add some money to it.’ A plan with heart.” He, unlike Republican congressional leaders, essentially acknowledges that taking money out of health insurance subsidies is heartless, and the way to achieve a plan with heart is to put some of that money back in.

There is now a faction of Republican senators that would like to save the Obamacare repeal push by doing exactly this.

“We are going to figure out a way, I believe, before Friday comes to greatly enhance the ability of lower income citizens to buy insurance on the exchange and at the same time my sense is that the 3.8 percent [investment tax cut] is going to go away,” Tennessee Senator Bob Corker told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s not an acceptable proposition to have a bill that increases the burden on lower-income citizens and lessens the burden on wealthy citizens.”