The Heartless Tradeoff at the Heart of Trumpcare

This may end up benefiting Republicans in the long run, if it awakens them to the fact that nothing is impelling them to repeal all of Obamacare’s taxes and fill the budget hole with millions of people’s health care dollars. It has always been the case that Republicans could finance these tax cuts with higher deficits, or leave the taxes in place but ply the Affordable Care Act’s expenditures into different forms of government assistance. Linking them as Republicans have was a choice, and it is the reason their health care repeal push is constantly faltering and astonishingly unpopular.

But in the short term, Corker’s position complicates matters for the likes of House Speaker Paul Ryan, whose highest priority is enacting regressive tax cuts and second-highest priority is gutting welfare programs, because it concedes that millions of Americans will lose health insurance under the GOP plan. That raises an uncomfortable moral question: How many millions, exactly, do the Republicans think they can get away with?

Corker may be the first Republican senator to acknowledge that organizing a health care bill around the principle of trading broad-based subsidies for tax cuts would inevitably lead to massive coverage loss. His proposed solution is to limit the number of people who will lose health insurance by cutting taxes less. But it’s a solution that makes the political problem worse in some ways, because it’s terribly incomplete. By abandoning the all-or-none proposition of a choice between Trumpcare and Obamacare, it places Republicans in the unenviable position of pinpointing just how many people should lose health care to finance specific tax cuts for the affluent. Corker has established what Republicans are; now they’re just haggling over price.