GLOW Serves Up Liberation in Lycra

Perfect is, ostensibly, about a cynical Rolling Stone reporter from New York (played by an apple-cheeked Travolta) who is sent out to Los Angeles to investigate high-stakes drug trafficking. During the assignment, someone gives Travolta a tip that at a health club in Santa Monica, a bubbly dance-fitness instructor (Curtis) is absolutely slaying at her job; her classes sell out in a giant, bi-level studio where she gyrates on a parapet in lilac legwarmers. That studio, much like the one seen early on in GLOW, is a sweatbox full of teased hair and sexual teasing, as men in tiny gym shorts and women in thongs thrust their hips at one another to hair band anthems. Travolta’s character sees right away that the place is a trend-piece gold mine. And so, he does what (ruthless) reporters do: He writes a tell-all article claiming that “Fitness Clubs are the Singles Bars of the 80s,” completely ignoring basic journalistic ethics in the process. In the piece, he calls one woman the “the most used piece of equipment in the gym” based on a bit of overheard gossip, essentially ruining her life in the pages of a national magazine. But no matter! In the end, he woos Curtis and gets the girl in lycra.

Perfect, like GLOW, was a dramatization of real-life events. The movie was based on an actual series of articles about the Los Angeles Sports Connection gym that ran in Rolling Stone by Aaron Latham (who also wrote the film’s script). In the Rolling Stone articles, as in the film, Latham detailed the sexual exploits of a Sports Connection regular and striving actress named Leslie Borkin, whom he characterized as haphazardly tossing herself at men and making out in public with body-building bohunks on the trunk of a black Mustang in the gym parking lot. Borkin, who admitted to her actions but hated the way they were presented, later appeared in Perfect in an attempt to salvage her career—but she couldn’t even land a role as herself. Laraine Newman played her, and Borkin, relegated to a glorified extra, only got one line (“Most people join to work out”).

Brie’s character in the Netflix show, Ruth Wilder, is a classically trained Hollywood hopeful who could have turned out like Borkin if she had never found GLOW. One casting agent tells Ruth that she is only brought in to read as a quirky alternative to the more sparkly ingenues, proving to directors that they never wanted quirk to begin with. Nearing the end of her rope—and her bank account—Wilder sleeps with her pal Debbie’s husband (a schlubby wet blanket played by Mad Men’s Rich Sommer) and turns up at an oddball casting call for “unconventional girls” at a run-down athletic complex in the Valley.

Garbage art may not be where the acclaim is, but in 1980s Hollywood, it was where a woman could gain the most control.

There, she meets another Hollywood flunkee, the director Sam Sylvia (played by Marc Maron, whose cutting, nasal sarcasm works very much in his favor in the role), who can no longer find funding for his gory genre films. Sam has taken on the GLOW project—funded by a coked-out, wrestling-obsessed young millionaire in yacht rock clothing who spends freely with his Reaganite mother’s credit card—as a last-resort. This too, is a classic rom-com set-up, though Brie and Maron never become intimate during the show. Instead, they begin as rivals (Sam fires Ruth for being too “actressy” in her wrestling approach; at one point he nicknames her “Strindberg.” She keeps showing up to practice anyways) and end as professional conspirators. They both see themselves as outsider artists held down by the rigid commercial demands of the business. And while they both struggle to embrace G.L.O.W. as a creative outlet (Sam thinks it is beneath him, Ruth keeps trying to apply snobbish techniques from scene study class to a medium that rejects method acting), they also end up finding freedom there, on the campy, frayed edges of what Hollywood deems acceptable.

As Debbie, Betty Gilpin never plays her blonde as dumb, despite sporting a platinum bouffant that could double as a wallet. Though Sam convinces Debbie to join the G.L.O.W. team as the bankable headliner, Gilpin adds a layer of self-doubt and restraint to her performance that shows just how wounding the star system can be even to its leading ladies. Debbie was written off her soap (or rather, she was written into a coma, then replaced) for asking for more agency in her role. While she convinced herself that being a housewife was the solution to her show-business woes, she also never felt quite comfortable out of the limelight. Her husband derides her for making trash television, but in the end, she decides to fight. It is either G.L.O.W. or obscurity, wrestling or sitting at home while the other women get to howl and snarl and get messy in the ring. Wrestling, as tacky as it may be, is Debbie’s lifeline, her chance to forge her own narrative out of shiny lamé.