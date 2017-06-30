GLOW Serves Up Liberation in Lycra

As Debbie, Betty Gilpin never plays her blonde as dumb, despite sporting a platinum bouffant that could double as a wallet. Though Sam convinces Debbie to join the G.L.O.W. team as the bankable headliner, Gilpin adds a layer of self-doubt and restraint to her performance that shows just how wounding the star system can be even to its leading ladies. Debbie was written off her soap (or rather, she was written into a coma, then replaced) for asking for more agency in her role. While she convinced herself that being a housewife was the solution to her show business woes, she also never felt quite comfortable out of the limelight. Her husband derides her for making trash television, but in the end, she decides to fight. It is either G.L.O.W. or obscurity, wrestling or sitting at home while the other women get to howl and snarl and get messy in the ring. Wrestling, as tacky as it may be, is Debbie’s lifeline, her chance to forge her own narrative out of shiny lamé.

GLOW may have grown out of the Perfect era, but it relates more directly to the baseball film A League of Her Own, which came out in July of 1992. As in that film, GLOW follows a gaggle of women with raw talent and the will to throw their bodies into a traditionally men’s sport, as they gradually break down the cynicism of a gruff, has-been male coach. And, as with that film, the main characters become Trojan horses, allowing for a prismatic look into the inner lives of women that may not always find representation on screen.

GLOW does one better: Because it is helmed by women (and executive produced by Jenji Kohan of Orange is the New Black), the supporting female characters are more diverse and finely drawn than those one encountered in the nineties. GLOW is full of bright new faces, from Jackie Tohn, who plays a Madonna wannabe who wrestles as “Melrose,” to Carmen Wade, who plays a gentle, timid daughter of a wrestling family who takes on an Incan fighting persona named “Machu Picchu.” In crass 80s fashion, a South Asian actress played by Sunita Mani is encouraged to take on a middle-eastern villain character named “Beirut the Bomber.” The show’s producers urge each woman to lean into unsubtle—and often blankly offensive—stereotypes to find their wrestling alter-ego, but over the course of the show, the group begins to embrace the potentially liberating power of playing into type. If they raise the audience’s expectations with cartoon personae, it only makes the surprising bodyslams all the more sweet. The show, as well as its characters, grapple with the freedom inherent in making low-brow entertainment. Garbage art may not be where the acclaim is, but in 1980s Hollywood, it was where a woman could gain the most control. And, it’s where she could put on a spectacular show.