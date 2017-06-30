Song Lyrics Are Poetry

Bradley is less interested in defining certain song-writers as poets than in opening our ears to the “poetic function” in pop song-writing generally: “It is invigorating to be able to trace the connections between the four-beat lines of Beowulf and the four-beat lines of Biggie, not because it ennobles one or debases the other, but because it reaffirms continuity across lyric creation.” And Bradley sees such effects not only in the complex wordplay or metaphors of an Elvis Costello or a Biggie Smalls, but in less showy or “literary” effects in songs by the likes of Guns ‘n’ Roses, Michael Jackson, or Rihanna: “Accepting a broader definition of ‘poetry’ or ‘poetic’ means including aesthetics that privilege qualities other than semantic difficulty.” (Bradley is excellent on the satisfactions of competent and even formulaic—rather than innovative or imaginative—pop lyrics.)

To grasp how the song works, we need to grapple with the way the language operates “at rest,” as writing.

Nevertheless Bradley wants to make a case for the value of writing pop lyrics down. “A faithful transcription,” he reasons, “is a celebration of the songwriting craft.” By transcribing song lyrics into what he calls “lyrics at rest” on the page (as opposed to those “in motion” in performance), we can pay close attention to the effects of meter, rhythm, sound, and figurative language. We’re able to bring to the level of conscious understanding what we would otherwise likely only perceive subconsciously about how a song functions.

Perhaps Bradley’s most illuminating insight is his insistence that “the shape of the lyric,” the way it looks on the page, holds meaning and affects the way a song is performed. He argues, for example that when Van Morrison performs “Into the Mystic,” “his pushing and pulling at the syllables relies on them having an expected place in our minds, a place cemented by their poetic arrangements.” It’s partly on this basis that Bradley argues for the value of careful transcription and Vendlerian close analysis of lyrics: In order to appreciate and understand the liberties taken by a creative performer, one needs to grasp the norms that he or she violates. The words to “Into the Mystic” fall into four-beat lines of iambic trimeter, with some subtle variations:

We were born before the wind

Also younger than the sun

Ere the bonnie boat was won

As we sailed into the mystic.

“If the lyric were less soundly constructed and less rigorously patterned,” Morrison “would not enjoy the performative freedom that he does.” But this principle applies, too, with a less “creative” singer; sometimes the payoff of a given performance comes from a satisfyingly exact delivery of the rhythms and meters written into the lines, rather than from a departure from them. “Whether the performers outline or elide meter, its presence is defining.”

Returning now to my transcribed Wire lyrics, I see how they are thoroughly saturated by the poetic function. I mean that less as praise—though I do think they’re superb—than as a neutral description of language that so flagrantly emphasizes the play of the language itself over any signified meaning (though for what it’s worth, the song is about a species of fly called the leaf miner). Full rhymes, half rhymes and off rhymes proliferate, operating not only at the ends of lines—“leopard’s eyes”/“jeopardise,” “silverfish”/“ticklish”/“houseguest’s wish”— but in internal assonance and alliteration within and across lines: “the lives of lambs,” “lies”/“side/“hide,” “earth”/“birth.” And while iambic tetrameter, with four beats per line, seems to operate as the dominant meter of the song—“Can only help to jeopardise”, “Eternal dust less ticklish”—many of the lines offer variations on that meter, speeding it up or slowing it down, extending and compressing syllables, throwing stress to unexpected words and sounds. In the actual recorded performance, Wire’s vocalist Colin Newman makes subtle changes to the lines’ metrical patterning. But to grasp and understand what he does in performance, and how the song works, we need to grapple with the way the language operates “at rest,” as writing.

Bradley argues that there is “a small, special knowledge that songs reveal only to those who attend to their language temporarily removed from their performance.” I transcribed the lyrics to “Outdoor Miner” 30-odd years ago, The Poetry of Pop helped me to see, as a tribute and a gesture of love: as a way of honoring a brilliantly strange, joyful piece of writing (as well as a song), and of trying to figure out how it worked. It takes nothing away from the music to offer such an admittedly-partial tribute to the words.