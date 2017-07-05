Nick Laird Is Getting Free

Laird’s novels have been pigeonholed as “lad lit” in the past, but they are more ambitious than this gawky sobriquet suggests. He takes as his material everyday things, but for the purpose of showing how ordinary life is in fact complicated and extraordinary. Over a significant and underrated novelistic career, Laird has worked to destabilize the known world to make it more knowable. “I’m full of love for them,” Laird says of his characters. “But at the same time, I’m full of disdain for the structures in which we all find ourselves.” Into that middle point, the crux where human beings meet the political and regional and family identities into which they are born, Nick Laird’s fiction falls.

Utterly Monkey was about a pair of childhood friends from Northern Ireland, while Glover’s Mistake (2012) centered around two flatmates in London who come to grief over a woman. When we met near Washington Square, Laird claimed not to remember much about those two novels, but it was hard to tell whether this was just self-effacement (he kept laughing, apologizing, then looking away whenever I reminded him we were there to discuss his writing). Although these first two novels attracted award nominations and good notices, it is fair to say that Laird is better known as a poet. He has published three collections: To A Fault (2005), On Purpose (2007), and Go Giants (2013).

He worked as a lawyer for years, practicing international litigation. To be a lawyer, he says, is “to take a large amount of experience and find the relevant factor, the salient detail, the thing that would persuade.” Lawyers instrumentalize language in a way that parallels a poet’s work: It’s a “use of the language in which one has designs on the reader. One wants to initiate a response of some kind.” I remark that turning language into a tool is what Seamus Heaney wrote about (“Between my finger and my thumb / The squat pen rests”), and he lights up. “Yeah yeah yeah! I dig with it!”