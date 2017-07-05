Nick Laird Is Getting Free

“You want the people who are going to be killed to have a kind of life,” he says, which is especially important when describing a sectarian conflict. “I’m writing about Protestants and that side of it; I also want to write about the other side.”

Laird’s introduction of the fictional island of New Ulster represents a new way of attacking an old chestnut. “I didn’t want to write straight, old Irish things,” Laird says. He was more inspired by books like Jonathan Franzen’s The Corrections, he says, “where you follow the character off into a different space and bring them back,” rather than “being trapped in this very small Northern Irish scene.” If a writer chooses to move out of the home and into the world, he has the opportunity to discover and elaborate on connections that animate every place.

“How do you talk to the dead?” Laird asks. “What do you owe the dead? How do you interact with the past?” These are among the questions that propel Modern Gods. Though Laird “set it up a bit bluntly” with the names Ulster and New Ulster, New Ulster is not just a crude reflecting pool for Northern Ireland. When Liz and her colleagues arrive in New Ulster, they walk “past a hand-painted New Truth Mission sign” that’s been put up by a group of American evangelicals. “CLEANLINESS IS NEXT TO GODLINESS: WASH YOUR HANDS,” it reads. “THE WAGES OF SIN IS DEATH BUT GOD’S GIFT IS EVERLASTING,” goes another.

In another section of the novel, Liz drives past a hall that is painted with the same slogan, “The wages of sin is death.” But as we talk about the parallel, Laird slips up with the place names, describing Liz driving through Cookstown, Laird’s birthplace, not Ballyglass. The real gable is in fact there, “on the side of the Gospel Hall and it’s these massive letters and it’s incredibly cheerful. And all the way through, as soon as you drive through Ulster, you’re just assailed by sides of the halls saying things like, JESUS WHERE Or you know, TIME TO MAKE YOUR PEACE WITH GOD. It’s quite awkward.”

This scene also takes place in Utterly Monkey, when the characters Danny and Ellen are driving through Belfast. Danny sees “some loyalist murals on the gable ends” of a new estate. But he “couldn’t be bothered to point them out, and then have to discuss them. He couldn’t even be bothered to see them.” A slogan painted on a wall is the most straightforward way of declaring the meaning of a place, in the world and in a work of fiction. And both novels deal with a core problem surrounding identity in Northern Ireland, a place that very few Americans seem to understand. (Laird doesn’t mind: “It’s a small country, I don’t expect anyone to know anything about it.”)

The problem is that Northern Ireland, he says, is “the last place in Europe where politics are subsumed by identity. So who you vote for is just an accident of birth.” It’s an atavistic type of political existence, one that actively alienates other considerations. “It doesn’t matter that the DUP politician says, ‘We’re going to raise taxes and charge water rates,’ and the Sinn Fein guy will say something opposite. It doesn’t make any difference, for who anyone is going to vote for.”

These books are—in different contexts, and different ways—about the problem of being born into an identity. And one of the things Laird is interested in is “refusing those big narratives you get given, from the church or the state or, in Northern Ireland, from politicians.”

Laird says he tries to “complicate those narratives and subvert them,” and to “avoid this idea of this big generalized movement.” Inevitably, he points out, these movements exhort their followers to wait “for some day of glory that will never come.” Just like the followers of the cult in New Ulster, “all of those things that have to do with nationalism, religion—they’re all about this big, glorious thing in the future.”

Modern Gods also features American characters. When Liz arrives in New Ulster, she finds that a family of attractive and extreme Christians are attempting to convert the cargo cult’s members. These Americans reflect the mania for certainty in Irish sectarianism, but Laird also connects their extremism directly back to Trumpism. “The DUP and the Trump voters are the same. Look at them!” Laird exclaims. “Anti-abortion. Anti-climate change or don’t-believe-in-climate-change. Creationism. One of the DUP MPs suggested last year that Creationism should be taught in schools.”

Laird’s characters are always constrained by larger structures, of religion or sectarian identity or family strife. This produces a question: How can you live your everyday life when it is so overloaded with political significance? It’s a tension artfully bought out in Modern Gods, but it also connects to the actual experience of being in the world. The solution to the problem of atavistic identity politics, for Laird, lies in transcendence; in a fiction that looks for the little things, and locates its art there. The transcendent is also the eternal: the stuff a person “can just find everywhere in the way something moves,” Laird says. “Your characters apprehend things in certain ways. Partly to do with metaphor, I think. And partly to do with the recognition that everything is like everything else.”

This is the chief leitmotif of Laird’s writing. It is the meaning of metaphor itself—“Things are connected. That’s what metaphor is. You look at something that’s like something else”—but for Laird it is also a kind of political belief. It is “a refusal of simplicity and acceptance that things are separate.” In this sense, Laird’s fiction rejects the Irish border; rejects the idea that place A and place B merely mirror each other; rejects the kind of clannish thinking that elects Trumps. Most importantly, it rejects the distinction between the aesthetic and the political. As Belef says to Liz when she arrives in New Ulster, “Welcome to here.”