Republicans Retreat to Their Favorite Health Care Safe Space

I have spoken to @realDonaldTrump & Senate leadership about this and agree. Let's keep our word to repeal then work on replacing right away. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 30, 2017

The political and substantive shortcomings of repeal now and replace later were clear when it was first proposed, but the passage of time has exacerbated them in two ways. First, multiple Republican senators, like Paul, have publicly rejected that approach—returning to it makes liars out of them. More importantly, in the intervening months, Republicans have shown all their cards. House and Senate Republicans have both introduced their Affordable Care Act alternatives, and House Republicans have taken the reckless step of passing theirs.

Where immediately after the election Republicans could hope to hide behind abstraction and the false promise of a pristine replacement bill, their sputtering efforts to legislate health care in the interim have completely denuded them. The GOP may never reach consensus on how to replace Obamacare, but what we have learned during their brief time in power is that such a consensus would look like an odious Trumpcare bill that polls in the teens, or it would look like nothing.

The GOP spent the entire Barack Obama presidency pretending as though passing major health care reforms would be a cinch, if only they were given governing space to turn their great ideas into law. Invariably their promises to unveil and rally around those ideas never materialized while Obama was in office, and are now withering under first contact with reality. Their only fallback is to propose repealing Obamacare, while promising idly to replace it—to clean up the mess at some unspecified point in the future. Six months into a period of unified GOP rule, Republicans have stumbled backwards upon the only big health care idea they’ve ever had.