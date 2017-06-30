Republicans Retreat to Their Favorite Health Care Safe Space

For years, Republicans sought power by promising to repeal Obamacare in very concrete terms, and replace it with a mythical, ill-defined alternative that would accomplish all of Obamacare’s goals without entailing any of its costs or tradeoffs. The GOP’s unexpected consolidation of power in Washington should have marked the end of the line for this strategy, forcing the party to come clean with hard specifics. Instead, amazingly, Republican leaders tried to govern as they had campaigned.

The health care game plan they first adopted after winning control of the White House and Congress imagined a cascade of events, beginning with the passage of legislation to eliminate all of Obamacare’s taxes immediately, while setting an expiration date on Obamacare’s coverage expansion years well into the future. Having locked in a huge, regressive tax cut, Republicans would then turn to passing yet another huge regressive tax cut, and only then turn to the thorny question of what to do about the 30 million people who stood to lose their health insurance.

This repeal-and-delay strategy was so politically toxic that it became a dead letter before Donald Trump took the oath of office. Among the people who opposed the plan were Senator Rand Paul and, reportedly, Trump himself. “I think it’s imperative that Republicans do a replacement simultaneous to repeal,” Paul told MSNBC’s Morning Joe way back on January 4. This line of argument was persuasive to Trump, according to Paul. “He called after seeing an interview that I had done [talking about] that we should vote on Obamacare replacement at the same time,” Paul said. “He said he was in complete agreement with that.”

Trump’s stone-like mind appears not to have absorbed this very recent history, in which he was a key player, because after watching Senator Ben Sasse on Fox and Friends this morning, he impulsively revived the strategy.