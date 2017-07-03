How a Russian Street Art Museum Defies Kremlin Censors

This year’s exhibit, co-curated by 27-year-old Andrei Zaitsev, is entitled “Brighter Days Are Coming,” a nod to the Soviet utopian promises that often sounded more like threats. The theme is revolution, in honor of the centennial of the Russian Revolution. The Street Art Museum’s location evokes the revolutionary industrial aesthetic, which inspired the Russian avant-garde as well as Stalinist kitsch—for example, Bright Path, a 1940 musical comedy in which the heroine sings triumphantly while inspecting a large number of mechanical looms. As a physical space, the decrepit factory turned street art museum offers a near-ideal vantage point from which to contemplate the last century of Russian history, when churches, palaces, and factories alike have been treated as temples, constructed with fanfare and then torn down, repurposed, or abandoned and left to crumble after the fall of the old regime.

Pokemon stood in front of the Kremlin, singing “Everything is going according to plan.” The woman beside me swayed along in time to the video-game style music.

The centerpiece of “Brighter Days Are Coming” is “The Hermitage is Ours”, a tongue-in-cheek facsimile of the vast museum founded by Catherine the Great. A massive stencil superimposes the Hermitage’s grandiose exterior onto a factory’s brick front, while flimsy cutouts stand in for the classical statues that top the Hermitage’s façade. The tsarist and Soviet styles collide; monarchism and elitism are imposed on the industrial, the everyday. St. Petersburg-based art collective Kuril Chto (Russian for “Smoked What”) rounded out its installation with a standard-issue Lenin, a Soviet relic donated by another factory that wanted to throw it away. (The statue broke in transit and had to be glued back together.) “The Hermitage is Ours” is a concise embodiment of the paradox and palimpsest that characterizes so much of Russian history, art, and daily life. Like the Street Art Museum itself, the piece also offers a scrappy, impudent challenge to the authority of Russia’s oldest cultural institutions. At the exhibit opening, guests received lollipops showing the Hermitage as if seen through a convex mirror. It was so beautiful that I was sorry to consume it, watching as the palace-museum shrank and disappeared.

Though the Zaitsevs work with some well-known artists, they see a central part of their project as the cultivation of artists who have never made it into other galleries or museums. The exhibit was young, colorful, full of humor and traces of internet culture. It had little in common with the deadly seriousness of the Bolsheviks, though it often explicitly evoked the playful, boldly graphic Russian avant-garde of the 1920s, now one of Russian culture’s most valuable commodities on the international art market. (Many Russian avant-garde artists spent considerable effort on propaganda posters—another kind of street art.) The ardent dogmatism of 1917 seems almost unimaginable today; politics are flickering and ephemeral, menacing but ridiculous. An installation in one of the complex’s side buildings, a boiler plant, consisted of a large number of television sets showing a music video in which Pokemon stood in front of the Kremlin, singing “Everything is going according to plan.” The woman beside me swayed along in time to the video-game style music. Just two days earlier, a Russian blogger had been convicted of inciting religious hatred for playing Pokemon Go in a church and posting a video of it online; he received a suspended sentence of three and a half years.