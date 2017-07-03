How a Russian Street Art Museum Defies Kremlin Censors

Windows were broken, and pieces of rusted metal hung from the ceiling like the vertebra of some huge animal. The space was nothing like a museum—in a good way. An installation by Alena Kogan exploited a gaping hole between two floors: an angular white cocoon dipped from one level down into the next, as if a huge caterpillar had taken up residence in the industrial ruins. As Kogan explained to me later, “the space was so interesting in itself—very hard, made of concrete and metal. I decided to make something that obviously didn’t belong, that had burst in: a paper cocoon, lit up from the inside.”

The Street Art Museum may have been born of Andrei’s nighttime transgressions, but Dmitri has developed a hearty philosophical justification for it. “We spend most of our time at work,” Dmitri told me. “We live at work, and we want life to be beautiful. Especially in St. Petersburg, which is so gray. I wanted to make a museum from a factory, and a factory from a museum. I wanted the museum to swallow up the factory.” This was a pleasing aphorism, but the factory is hardly the exemplary workspace of the future; despite Dmitri’s stated desire to look forward, his dream has a distinctly Soviet tinge. Some of the panelists during the exhibit’s opening forum offered what seemed a more realistic assessment of the future relation between work and art: Writer Alexander Sekatsky suggested that as employment continues to decline, more people will be moved to become artists, in search of self-realization.

The Street Art Museum offers a microcosm of the tensions between Russia’s artist elites and “common people,” along with hope for collaboration and dialogue. While Russians today hardly enjoy freedom of expression, Putin’s censorship is very different from Stalin’s. It is strategic, focusing mainly on media outlets with the widest reach—television, major newspapers—which are owned by Kremlin friends who can be trusted to censor themselves and their employees. Russian journalists investigating financial corruption, war crimes, and similar topics have long faced mortal danger, and ordinary citizens have been harshly punished for offenses like criticizing the war in Ukraine on Facebook.

Many of the recent developments in Russian censorship, especially in relation to the arts, have been connected to religious feeling, the Orthodox Church, and efforts to frame Russia as a wholesome alternative to godless “Gayropa,” as Europe is sometimes called. Recent years have seen initiatives to “protect” Russian youth from various types of information, including anything related to homosexuality, and books, art exhibits, and other cultural products are required to display an age rating: 0+, 6+, 16+, 18+. Some censorship-related cases are prosecuted by the state, the most famous example being the Pussy Riot trial. In 2015, a production of “Tannhauser” was cancelled after religious authorities complained that it desecrated the image of Jesus Christ; the directors were put on trial, though they were later acquitted. In other cases art works are attacked or threatened by independent “activists.” Last year, some of these activists blocked the entrance to an exhibit of photos by the American artist Jock Sturges and poured urine on the work, spurred by a Russian senator’s assertion that the images of naked girls constituted child abuse. Predictably, the police did not respond. Apart from these media spectacles, there are countless instances of quiet self-censorship by people and institutions unwilling to risk trial, harassment, attack, or loss of government funding.

The many high-profile attacks against controversial art serve to establish and reinforce a political narrative in which God-fearing ordinary Russians are under attack from the degenerate art of the country’s Europeanized creative elite. Like many of America’s own art scandals, such episodes grotesquely exaggerate cultural divides, in this case in the service of an anti-Western, Russian exceptionalist political agenda. Dmitri Zaitsev’s dream of the merging of museum and factory can be seen, then, as a way of reconciling Russia’s creative elites with its workers—in principle, an important political project.



Street artists have the freedom to make whatever they please—with the important caveats that if they’re caught, they are subject to arrest, fines, and prosecution—not to mention the destruction of their art. A museum imposes limitations on the works shown within its walls on the basis of aesthetic, political, and other criteria, but in exchange it promises conservation, protection, and respect for its holdings.

For its part, the Street Art Museum has not shied away from potential controversy. Two years ago, it hosted an exhibit entitled “Casus Pacis” (“Motive for Peace”) with equal numbers of Russian and Ukrainian artists, in response to the Russian-backed separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine. Last year’s annual exhibit was devoted to the theme of migrants. But so far, the Street Art Museum has not had any political problems; as Dmitri Zaitsev explained, “We are friends with the authorities.” As a successful Russian businessman, he has to be. He said that members of United Russia, Putin’s party, have visited the current exhibit, “Brighter Days Are Coming.”

Still, he told me, “If you want to change something, start with yourself. You have to change the space around you. Art is a powerful instrument—that’s why it was so strictly controlled in the USSR.” I asked him what he wanted to change, curious about whether he would bring up specific political issues within Russia. “I want the world to have a thousand factory museums,” he answered, smiling.