Meet the Trump-splainers

Unlike The Fourth Way, however, there’s an attempt to reckon with Trump’s contradictions and flaws. He argues that Trump’s outer-borough background is the key to both his toughness and his ability to connect with voters. Gingrich sidesteps Trump’s life of extreme privilege by comparing his upbringing to Bill Clinton’s, as if being raised by an alcoholic stepfather in Arkansas is no different than being the son of a real estate magnate in Queens.

UNDERSTANDING TRUMP by Newt Gingrich Center Street, 368 pp., $27.00

He also argues that the idea that Trump is a racist and moronic boor is entirely a media invention. He uses Trump’s “American Carnage” inaugural address, in which Trump calls on America to come together, to show that Trump is, at heart, a uniter. “This inclusive, inspirational message was the theme that allowed President Trump to succeed,” Gingrich writes, as if the racial overtones of “Make America Great Again” were not obvious.

It’s a shrewd and entirely unsubtle shell game: Gingrich preserves the “good” parts of Trump’s tough guy image, while removing the racist ones.

Trump, in Gingrich’s telling, is a kind of political idiot savant—which is why he needs Newt Gingrich. Ultimately, the vision of Trump that Gingrich settles on is a vision of Gingrich himself. He repeatedly compares Trump’s election to the Gingrich-led Republican Revolution in 1994. He argues that Trump’s entire life has been a “rejection of left-wing values,” which better explains Gingrich than the opportunistic Trump. He bashes college campuses, more a fixation of former professor Gingrich than Trump. At the end of the book, Gingrich lists a dizzying array of policies that will be familiar to anyone who followed his failed 2012 presidential bid, including that Congress should somehow pass a law limiting professors’ contracts to seven years and that, yes, Trump should think about building a moon colony.

Did you know that Washington, D.C., was built on a swamp? This is one of the first things you will learn from Eric Bolling’s chest-thumping The Swamp, a word that Bolling uses at least once a page in this 200-page book. In his version of U.S. history, our government has always been corrupt. The Swamp is, in some respects, a dumber, libertarian version of Howard Zinn’s A People’s History of the United States. We may have been told that our leaders are marble men, but in Bolling’s version, they’re all stealers, cheaters, sex addicts, and murderers.

THE SWAMP by Eric Bolling St. Martin’s Press, 240 pp., $26.99

According to Bolling, there is no episode in American history that wasn’t utterly corrupted in some way. LBJ’s Great Society was rendered moot by Vietnam, Clinton’s record of peace and prosperity obliterated by Monica Lewinsky. The Progressive Era may have dramatically decreased corruption, but it did not totally eradicate corruption, which means it was a total failure. Like Trump, Bolling is an instinctive critic of American exceptionalism. But while Bolling luxuriates in the failures of figures like John Edwards and Aaron Burr, Trump’s own numerous scandals are not mentioned.

One could easily read these tales of corruption and conclude that what America needs is a stronger and more transparent government. But Bolling argues the opposite. The government can only fail, he argues, while the free market will handle itself. We don’t need to regulate food safety because people simply won’t eat things that will kill them! Instead, what Trump should do is shrink the government dramatically, cutting HUD and the Department of Energy and making Congress part-time. Bolling mostly comes across like a dumb Hobbes: People do bad things and because they do bad things, we should destroy the state as we know it and let these same people regulate their own affairs.

Still, Bolling points to a version of Trumpism that’s more persuasive than Hewitt’s sidestepping or Gingrich’s shell games. Americans want a government that’s responsive to them, not to elite interests. The problem, however, is that The Swamp unintentionally makes the case for Putinism in America. One can read Bolling’s version of history—with all the government’s compromises and setbacks and messiness—and conclude that what the United States needs isn’t democracy, but a strongman.

Donald Trump’s takeover of the Republican Party wasn’t built on anything resembling a governing vision. These three books are proof that many conservatives see this as an opportunity to push their own vision onto a party in disarray—or perhaps onto a president who is clearly out of his depth. Hewitt, Gingrich, and Bolling are all would-be Henry Higginses, ready to teach their Eliza Doolittle how to be president.

These books also suggest a Republican Party that has reached a nihilistic endpoint. It might control the federal government but, as we’ve seen with the sputtering attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare, it is devoid of a coherent governing program beyond redistributing wealth from the poor to the rich. As Trump himself has shown, when a party has been hollowed out, the hucksters rush in.