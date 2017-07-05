Why Urban Dictionary Is Horrifically Racist

But even a cursory look at the site reveals that there has been virtually no effort to edit out racism and sexism. And to scrub the site with any effectiveness would require a huge team of moderators, which in turn would require a significant investment. “The bottom line here I would assume is that the site is intended to make money,” Sarah T. Roberts, assistant professor of information studies at UCLA, told the New Republic. “The guiding principle of a site like that is simple to understand—it’s the profit motive.”

Like other Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, Peckham pitches Urban Dictionary as a social good.

In the same Times profile, Peckham claimed that he had not sought out any venture financing and that “his company did not generate a huge amount of cash—though he declined to give specific figures—but said it was enough to support him and the site.” But Peckham’s word is all we have to go on. He also bragged to the Times about getting major advertisers and companies to partner with Urban Dictionary. It is difficult to believe that a site with tens of millions of eyeballs on it every month is earning just enough for Peckham to break even.

Furthermore, Urban Dictionary sells branded merchandise like mugs, games, and t-shirts, and Peckham has published three books that merely aggregate the site’s content. “We are always looking for new ways to get Urban Dictionary’s content out there!” Peckham once said in an interview. (Peckham did not respond to the New Republic’s multiple requests for comment.) He is estimated to be worth $100 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.