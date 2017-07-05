Why Urban Dictionary Is Horrifically Racist

Like other Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, Peckham pitches Urban Dictionary as a social good.

In the same Times profile, Peckham claimed that he had not sought out any venture financing and that “his company did not generate a huge amount of cash—though he declined to give specific figures—but said it was enough to support him and the site.” But Peckham’s word is all we have to go on. He also bragged to the Times about getting major advertisers and companies to partner with Urban Dictionary. It is difficult to believe that a site with tens of millions of eyeballs on it every month is earning just enough for Peckham to break even.

Furthermore, Urban Dictionary sells branded merchandise like mugs, games, and t-shirts, and Peckham has published three books that merely aggregate the site’s content. “We are always looking for new ways to get Urban Dictionary’s content out there!” Peckham once said in an interview. (Peckham did not respond to the New Republic’s multiple requests for comment.) He is estimated to be worth $100 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com.

Like other Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, Peckham pitches Urban Dictionary as a social good. “Most dictionaries are objective,” he told the Guardian. “Urban Dictionary is completely subjective. It’s not presented as fact, [but] as opinions. I think that can be a lot more valuable.” In an interview with Cal Poly Magazine, a publication from Peckham’s alma mater, he said the site was “definitely” educational because “it teaches you what things really mean, according to a lot of people.” In the Times, Peckham said that Urban Dictionary is important because it shows how online vernacular evolves—it “allows us to see that process in real time.”

But as we’ve seen time and again with internet phenomena, the power of the crowd is almost never an inherently benign one. From Facebook’s fake news problem to Reddit’s child porn problem to Uber’s exploited labor problem, Silicon Valley’s innovations usually go awry when they aren’t regulated in some fashion. Even Google, whose motto is “don’t be evil,” had to step in to prevent its algorithm from producing a racist image of Michelle Obama as its top search result.

As Roberts notes, “putting [Urban Dictionary] out there as a public service really obfuscates these other kinds of motives that are at play.” Peckham’s lack of transparency on the monetary value of his site, which appears to be making a fair amount of money off racist and sexist content, is disconcerting to say the least.

And as Broadly’s Lawson points out, there are real-world implications to publishing a racist dictionary that is used by tens of millions of people a month. For example, Urban Dictionary has been used as evidence to help define slang words in courtrooms. “Considering just how much racism and sexism pervade the website’s pages, that’s scary,” Lawson writes. Only last week, the Oxford dictionary wrote in a blog post that it was keeping an eye out on the term “Milkshake Duck,” citing the phrase’s entry in Urban Dictionary.

Peckham has claimed that the site’s audience skews towards males between the ages 15 to 24. This is undoubtedly the main reason the site is in the horrible shape it is in. And it is terrifying to think that a whole generation of young men is reinforcing the idea that it is OK to call Serena Williams an “ape” or to define Rihanna as “Chris Brown’s punching bag.” The problem for Peckham’s bottom line is that derogatory content—not the organic evolution of language in the internet era—may be the site’s primary appeal.