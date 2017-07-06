Rewriting the Iranian Revolution

Yet the shah was not a victim of history, as both Cooper’s book and the shah’s own memoirs, Answer to History, which he penned in exile, would suggest. The shah needed little help bringing about his own demise. “This country is lost because the shah cannot make up his mind,” an Iranian general told Sullivan. “You must know this and you must tell this to your government.” The king was neither able to accept the idea of reducing himself to a figurehead in a parliamentary government, nor of killing thousands to preserve his throne. He could not believe that Khomeini, whom he described as a “worn fanatic old man,” would overthrow him. His people were ungrateful.

The Fall of Heaven parses what went wrong in the 1970s, leaning heavily on the memoirs and testimony of regime loyalists, alive and dead. Cooper seems influenced by Asadollah Alam, the powerful minister of court who doubled as royal confidante, and wrote a close account of the shah’s rule, which he locked away in a Swiss bank. In his diaries, as at court, Alam was indefatigably shrewd: With an eye—one suspects—on posterity, he exonerated himself, heaping blame for the regime’s abuses on his rival the prime minister, Amir Abbas Hoveyda. The court minister bemoaned the government’s arrogance toward the mass of Iranians, and dared utter criticisms to his master—albeit wrapped in thick and courtly blandishments—when Hoveyda did not. “Pride comes before a fall,” he wrote about the shah’s hero, Charles De Gaulle, “though such absolute self-confidence is surely a sign of genius.” In his will, Alam stipulated his diaries be published when the Pahlavis no longer ruled Iran. He died a year before the revolution.

The queen could not understand why a man would be jailed for reading Anton Chekhov—and interceded for the release of such prisoners.

The feeling has long existed in royalist circles that had the shah allowed critical voices at court, he might have been less perplexed by the sudden explosion of discontent following an economic downturn in the late 1970s. The independent-minded Farah, The Fall of Heaven underlines, was known for speaking up. Accounts like Nahavandi’s claim she never broke the cordon sanitaire around the shah. But Cooper reveals a series of sensational meetings between the queen and Parviz Sabeti, a senior officer in the shah’s feared intelligence services, who went to the queen with his dossiers on the corruption among courtiers and the royal family, after being stonewalled by his superiors. “How can my son,” Farah cried, “become king if this is going on?” When the shah heeded such warnings, it was too much, too late. In early November 1978, he acquiesced to the arrest of dozens of former officials, among them Hoveyda, recently dismissed from office, whom his rivals denounced as responsible for the regime’s greed.