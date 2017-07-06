Trump just declared a war of civilizations.

When Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited the White House, Trump made no mention of the fact that thousands of dissidents are being held in Egyptian jails. When he visited Saudi Arabia, he did a sword dance, but broke from longstanding tradition by not mentioning the country’s numerous human rights abuses. Instead, he emphasized a shared mission against terrorism, which he depicted as a “battle between good and evil.” Trump has been reluctant to present the U.S. as a beacon for freedom or liberty or human rights, but he has made the case that it is the leader in a fight against evil.

On his current foreign trip, Trump has broadened this fight to a civilizational scale. In a speech in Poland today, he asserted that the U.S. is not withdrawing from the world while calling on European allies to increase their commitment to fighting terrorism. In doing so, he pitched the fight against extremism as a war for the survival of Western civilization and its allies.