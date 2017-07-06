Clay Higgins and the Rise of Trumpism in the GOP

Higgins’s excesses date back to early in his policing career, when he was a SWAT team member for the Opelousas Police Department in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana. In a little-noticed investigation last year, amid Higgins’s congressional campaign, the Lafayette-based IND Monthly revealed that he had resigned from the job in 2007 as he was about to be disciplined— including a demotion and suspension without pay—for assaulting a man and then lying about it. “I really thought that Clay had turned the page,” Higgins’s former boss told IND. “He preaches a lot about redemption, but his claims are, for the most part, inaccurate.” (In May, Higgins posted a campaign video of himself shooting a gun—while wearing a SWAT vest.)

After a three-year stint at the Port Barre Police Department, he joined the St. Landry’s Parish Sheriff’s Office in 2011. He became a law-enforcement celebrity when his “Crime Stoppers” videos for ABC affiliate KATC went viral on YouTube, gaining notice from Jimmy Fallon to The Washington Post. But he resigned in February 2016 after one of his weekly segments became national news, for all the wrong reasons. In the video, he calls several local gang members “animals” and “thugs,” saying, “You will be hunted. You will be trapped. And if you raise your weapon to a man like me, we’ll return fire with superior fire.”

Months later, Higgins rode his local popularity and tough-guy image to victory, winning a December runoff election in the heavily Republican Third Congressional District. But he has kept making videos, and last month couldn’t help but respond to the London Bridge attack on Facebook with his trademark nuance: