Vladimir Putin has already outmaneuvered Donald Trump.

Trump and Putin finally met on Friday. Their first handshake, given Trump’s track record, was surprisingly yank-free.

Trump gives Putin a pat on the back pic.twitter.com/qyaVZHU9e8 — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 7, 2017

Despite the consensus that Russian interference in the 2016 election helped elect him, Trump has been steadfast in his pledge to push for better relations with Putin and Russia. Predicting what Trump is going to do is a fool’s errand, but there’s reason to believe he will push for greater cooperation in the fight against ISIS—and perhaps even make a (rather convoluted) deal to firm up a unified strategy in Syria.

Trump may genuinely believe that teaming up with Putin is the best bet to stabilize Syria. He may believe, as Steve Bannon seems to, that teaming up with Russia is necessary to win the “fight for our beliefs against this new barbarity that’s starting, that will completely eradicate everything that we’ve been bequeathed over the last 2,000, 2,500 years.” But he has absolutely no leverage in this meeting.

