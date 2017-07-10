Ann Coulter has discovered that Donald Trump is a most unsatisfying sock puppet.

An excerpt from Joshua Green’s forthcoming book Devil’s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump, and the Storming of the Presidency has a fascinating tidbit about how Coulter in 2016 was a covert advisor to the Trump campaign, even as she was also a public cheerleader for the policies she helped craft:

When Trump came under fire because his campaign hadn’t produced a single policy paper, Bannon arranged for Nunberg and Ann Coulter, the conservative pundit, to quickly write a white paper on Trump’s immigration policies. When the campaign released it, Coulter, without disclosing her role, tweeted that it was “the greatest political document since the Magna Carta.”

But if candidate Trump was the perfect sock puppet who was willing to repeat Coulter’s lines word for word, President Trump has turned out to be a disappointment. A recurring theme of Coulter’s columns and tweets over the last few months is anger that Trump isn’t living up to his immigration promises (which Coulter wrote). “He’s the commander in chief!” ran a Coulter cry from the heart in April. “He said he’d build a wall. If he can’t do that, Trump is finished, the Republican Party is finished, and the country is finished.”

