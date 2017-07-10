How a Syrian Writer Takes on War

“In the first six months of the revolution, I was so optimistic,” Osama Alomar, a Damascus-born writer, has said of the civil war in his home country. “It was a real revolution against a tyrant regime. Then it became something else. ... The whole world is fighting inside Syria and it looks like hell.” Alomar, who moved to Chicago in 2008, at 40, missed the onset of the war by just three years. His new book, The Teeth of the Comb, is only his second in English, but before he emigrated he had been widely published in Arabic newspapers and magazines; his four books were printed in Lebanon to avoid the Assad government’s censors. After his self-imposed exile, things were harder. In the U.S., he worked as a cab driver, and would scribble his fiction in the driver’s seat between fares. Maybe this is why his stories are so short—some are no longer than a sentence. The Teeth of the Comb, a slim volume, contains more than 150.

THE TEETH OF THE COMB & OTHER STORIES By Osama Alomar New Directions, 96 pp., $13.95

There is precedent for Arabic microfiction. The al-qissa al-qasira jiddan, or very short story, has deep roots in the Arabic literary tradition. It stretches from the hundreds-of-years-old One Thousand and One Nights to Khalil Gibran at the beginning of the 20th century to more contemporary practitioners like Egyptian Nobel Prize winner Naguib Mahfouz. In Syria, tightly wound fictional bits gained newfound prominence in the 1990s, according to Alomar’s translator CJ Collins, as a reaction to the government’s tightening grip on free expression. Alomar wasn’t the only writer who had to have his work published abroad. Meanwhile, very short stories have also grown in popularity in the United States, with MFA programs offering classes on the form and an increasing number of online literary journals looking to publish brief, shareable pieces. Alomar fits into both of these traditions: His work speaks to the power that words can have when they’re constrained, be it by style or by necessity. When his writing caught on with American readers, he was hailed as a master of the form.