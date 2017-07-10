Trump and Jason Chaffetz should keep in mind that James Comey is a wealthy lawyer before they defame him.

Among other, potentially libelous aspects of Donald Trump’s morning broadside against the fired FBI director, the president retweeted this Fox & Friends segment featuring Chaffetz, the former chairman of the GOP oversight committee and newly cashed-out Fox News contributor.

.@jasoninthehouse: Comey went silent when I asked him about his memos, which raised a lot of eyebrows. pic.twitter.com/BfSPpUFeL5 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 10, 2017

“[The Comey Memos are] federal records,” Chaffetz complained. “No official can just give these documents out. And in the case of James Comey, what he testified to was he gave it to a friend who gave it to the media. You can’t do that, it’s against the law.”

These guys should have paid closer attention to Comey’s testimony. Here is how he described his actions, in response to multiple lines of inquiry.