Trump and Jason Chaffetz should keep in mind that James Comey is a wealthy lawyer before they defame him.

These guys should have paid closer attention to Comey’s testimony. Here is how he described his actions, in response to multiple lines of inquiry.

First, to Maine Senator Susan Collins:

COLLINS: Finally, did you show copies of your memos to anyone outside of the Department of Justice?

COMEY: Yes.

COLLINS: And to whom did you show copies?

COMEY: I asked — the president tweeted on Friday after I got fired that I better hope there’s not tapes. I woke up in the middle of the night on Monday night because it didn’t dawn on me originally, that there might be corroboration for our conversation. There might a tape. My judgment was, I need to get that out into the public square. I asked a friend of mine to share the content of the memo with a reporter. Didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons. I asked him to because I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel. I asked a close friend to do it.