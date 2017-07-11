Bernie Sanders is showing Democrats how to approach red states.

We don’t know for certain if the Sanders approach will pay electoral dividends. But the Democratic Party needs to reclaim ground that it has lost to Republicans, and in order to do that it needs to revamp its approach to red states. These states aren’t necessarily eternal conservative bastions; some, like West Virginia, aren’t even historically red. Further, they are undergoing the same demographic shifts that affect the rest of the nation—albeit at different paces. There are plenty of practical reasons for the party to challenge the GOP’s dominance in these states.



And the formula for success may not be as complicated—or regressive—as many believe it to be. Democrats don’t need to triangulate on abortion or immigration to illustrate the dangers of Trump administration policy. There’s an increasingly stark gap between Trump’s populist rhetoric and his policies, which Democrats can exploit by hammering health care every day between now and the mid-terms. In other words, they can do exactly what Sanders is doing now.

Even if this strategy doesn’t immediately bring back voters who cast their ballots for Trump, it will almost certainly energize beleaguered progressives who live in these states and have long wanted more party investment in their communities. Democrats don’t just need those votes; they need candidates. The DNC’s recently announced investment in state parties will help, but they also need an energizing message. Bernie Sanders has created it.