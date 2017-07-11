🚨 Donald Trump Jr. just handed over the smoking gun in the Russia-Trump collusion case. 🚨

Just as The New York Times broke the story that it had obtained a copy of the June 2016 email in which Trump Jr. agreed to meet with an agent of the Russian government, Trump Jr. himself gave up the goods:

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Here is page 4 (which did not post due to space constraints). pic.twitter.com/z1Xi4nr2gq — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

In the emails, music promoter and Trump associate Rob Goldstone literally writes, “The Crown prosecutor of Russia met with [Russian real estate tycoon Aras Agalarov] this morning and in their meeting offered to provide the Trump campaign with some official documents and information that would incriminate Hillary and her dealings with Russia and would be very useful to your father.” (N.B., there is no such thing as a crown prosecutor of Russia, though the Times suggests he may have been referring to the prosecutor general.)

He adds, “This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump—helped along by Aras and Emin.” (Emin is Aras Agalarov’s son, and a Russian pop star.)