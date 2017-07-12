Why Cinema Loves the Marginalized Scientist

Both movies tell the story of a wrong, righted. But the righting of the wrong—the triumph of academic ability over racism and sexism—only lasts for the length of the movie. Of these women’s lives after the movies, there can be no representation. This is because the victory of scientific discovery and subsequent peer recognition function to blast the movie into narrative fulfillment, which is not the same thing as justice.

Hollywood movies about people from the past who triumphed over discriminatory structures have become big business in recent years. And the basic plot principles that animate Marie Curie and Hidden Figures apply to them all. They apply to the vocal disability of The King’s Speech; to the aristocratic trans parable The Danish Girl; to the historical redemption of Alan Turing in The Imitation Game; to the unjustly forgotten legacy of Henrietta Lacks; to the pharmaceutical activism of Dallas Buyers Club.

Close your eyes and let these movies layer in your mind, however, and you’ll feel the vibrations of old, mediocre movies rippling up through fin de siècle American culture. Erin Brockovich, Forrest Gump, Pretty Woman, A League of Their Own, Good Will Hunting—the template is dusty and inelegant. The hero triumphs against adversity! Except now she’s something other than a cis hetero man, so: well done us.

The process of hypothesis, research, and analysis is at the heart of intellectual endeavor, but it is also metaphorically at the heart of that great American fantasy: meritocracy.

The scientific method is the principle with which Western modernity has defined itself. The process of hypothesis, research, and analysis is at the heart of intellectual endeavor, but it is also metaphorically at the heart of that great American fantasy: meritocracy. Just as objects that are less dense than water float, the greatest minds will rise to the top of science. Since scientific ethics are so strict, and the very principle of scientific inquiry defines the meaning of objective in our dictionaries, science is the perfect place for brains to prove that the body that houses that thinking machine has no bearing on its quality.

Unfortunately, this is not how education works. It is not how money for supporting the young minds of African-American children is distributed; it is not how employers and teachers and tenure review boards function. Perfect objectivity is an idealization of reality, since it cannot take place within the human mind but only outside it. It is perfectly good as a civilizational principle, but only when continually interrogated and recalibrated to fit the world as it is, rather than a fantasy of the past.

Popular cinema has chosen to celebrate outliers within the history of science, because their stories are the most glorious and least complicated. Indeed, in the end they perpetuate the racist and sexist myth that science is a meritocratic field in which any searing mind can blister through discriminatory ceilings. That wasn’t the case in Marie Curie’s lifetime, nor is it the case in the public scientific institutions in our lifetimes. These movies represent as pleasant a laboratory experiment as any, but the results, unfortunately, are null.