Why Cinema Loves the Marginalized Scientist

Popular cinema has chosen to celebrate outliers within the history of science, because their stories are the most glorious and least complicated.

Instead of focusing on the intricacies of her research, Marie Curie focuses on the death of Curie’s husband (horse accident) and the scandal that followed her affair with physicist Paul Langevin. These emotional dramas play out against the backdrop of Curie’s struggle for recognition by the institutions of French science. These stakes are made extremely obvious, as Curie gives plucky speeches to evil-faced old men who are smoking evil cigars.

A Schubert-esque score and an extremely pretty, dappled cinematography make Marie Curie a compelling portrait of an undeniably important woman. But her victory over the oppressive French academy structures the plot, leaving the viewer stranded at the moment of Curie’s triumphant second Nobel. It is as if, after Curie’s lifetime, no other woman would ever suffer discrimination in science. It is as if public vindication were the only thing that ever happened in her life.

This format has become familiar in recent years. 2015’s Hidden Figures told a hybrid truth-and-fiction story about three black woman mathematicians who facilitated America’s forward bounds in the 1960s space race: Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson. That movie also ended on a note of triumphalism as all three geniuses earn their fabulous due, leaving the viewer with the strong impression that African-American women would from then on be immune to racism within NASA and, by extension, the great public scientific institutions of America.