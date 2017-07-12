The Trump-Russia Conspiracy Is Real

The Trump campaign’s efforts to collude with the Russian government against Hillary Clinton have now been established. Donald Trump’s son, Don Jr., produced emails on Tuesday that corroborate a meeting where he and the campaign’s top leadership sought compromising information about Clinton, sourced to the Russian government.

Trump and his allies have been caught in a full year’s worth of lies. Republican congressional leaders have been caught covering up a conspiracy. The question now is what anti-Trump forces can do to make accountability more likely.

Greg Sargent, author of the Washington Post’s The Plum Line blog joined us by phone to discuss these issues and more.

